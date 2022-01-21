The Grand Junction City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to approve the $650,000 purchase of the former Titan Academy to be used as a daycare center for children of city staff.
The building, located at 545 25 1/2 Road, will have to be renovated, which is estimated to cost another $650,000. City Manager Greg Caton said the city is shooting for a July 1 opening.
The total project is slated to cost $1.3 million, $800,000 of which will be covered by an Employer Based Child Care Facility Grant. The estimated cost to run the site is $530,000 per year and the estimated revenue is $$430,000 per year.
City Purchasing Manager Jay Valentine said the city first became aware of the property, which has been used as a daycare facility in the past, when Caton drove by and saw a for sale sign outside.
Recreation supervisor Emily Krause said a survey among city employees indicated 73% of respondents would consider using the facility, which is slated to have 10 spots for infants, 10 for toddlers and 20 for preschoolers.
Krause said spots for kids will cost about market rate for city employees. Caton noted employees will be able to save money because they will only pay for days in which the kids are at the center, and not, as is common, for a whole week or month even if the child isn’t going to be there for all of the days.
Council member Rick Taggart noted the effect childcare can have on the workforce, saying “I think we all know how retaining our employees is critical, especially in this environment.”
Mayor pro-tem Anna Stout, who ran the meeting while mayor Chuck McDaniel attended virtually, said the facility could help open up spots currently occupied at other facilities.
City council members were enthusiastic about the idea, and even pushed for the site to be expanded with additional spots, directing city staff to come up with a specific monetary figure for expanding the facility.
“This is a very forward-thinking project that not a lot of places are doing, so let’s do it all the way in my opinion,” council member Abe Herman said.
Caton said there were some issues with expanding the facility, which includes costing more money, but the main issue is timing, because the organization awarding the grant wants the facility open as soon as possible.
“They want it up and running and little people in the building,” Caton said.
CITY CLERK LEAVING
Clerk Wanda Winkelmann is leaving the city after four years.
“Wanda’s top notch,” Caton said. “She’s the best of the best.”
Caton presented Winkelmann with a plaque for her service to the city.
“It has been an honor,” he said, choking up.
“Thank you, Wanda, for you dedication and service to the city,” Stout said.
Winkelmann declined to say what her future plans are, citing privacy.
”Us clerks like to work behind the scenes,” Winkelmann said.
COUNCIL OK’S FIRE TRUCK PURCHASE
Council voted 6-1 to authorize the $1.5 million purchase of a ladder truck from Pierce Manufacturing. The purchase had been scheduled for 2023 but was moved up to 2022 because of potential long wait times to build the truck.
According to the staff report, if the city orders the truck before Feb. 1 the wait time is estimated to be about 16 months, and if it orders the truck after Feb. 1 the wait time is estimated to be 24-32 months.
In addition, according to the staff report, the price of the truck will also increase by $105,569 if the truck is ordered later.
Council member Dennis Simpson voted against the purchase, saying there weren’t enough specifics in the purchase order.
REDLANDS 360 PUBLIC HEARING SET
A public hearing for an ordinance for a planned development on 600 acres in the Redlands has been set for Feb. 2.
The proposed site for the Redlands 360 development is located south of the Redlands Parkway by the Ute Water tank.
The proposed development is anticipated to be built out over a 25-year period and will include 60 acres of lower density residential, 298 acres of medium density residential , 32 acres of high density residential, six acres of commercial/mixed use and a minimum of 185 acres of open space, according to the staff report.
The planning commission conditionally approved the development plan Jan. 11.