The city of Grand Junction is turning to a public-private partnership to help promote the health of ash trees and mitigate the effects of pests in the city.
“Drought combined with intensifying pressure from the Ash Bark Beetle and the Lilac Ash Borer is devastating the tree canopy,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou wrote in a report to City Council in February.
City Council approved a partnership with T4 Tree Service to treat ash trees on private property in the city. During Sherbenou’s 2022 budget presentation to the council in the fall, he highlighted ash tree treatment efforts made on trees on public property. The council asked his department to figure something out for trees on private property, because those are part of the same urban canopy as the public trees.
The program, dubbed “Root for our trees,” is set to be launched at the city’s Arbor Day celebration April 23.
Under the new program, city residents and the city government will share the costs of protecting trees on private property from insect damage, up to $500 per property owner, Sherbenou said.
So, Sherbenou said, the property owners can spend up to $1,000 on Ash Tree treatment and have half paid for by the city.
Eligible trees must be on residential-zoned lots, be in fair condition and have trunks 8 inches in diameter or larger. Trees in public spaces are treated bu the city’s forestry department.
The program also provides rebate of up to $100 per tree to replace up to three trees that are too small or in poor condition.
According to a report from Sherbenou to city council, the city anticipates the program costing $40,000-60,000 depending on the amount of interest. The program’s cost was included in the city’s 2022 budget.
“We really hope to exhaust the budget that we have for this program,” Sherbenou said. “It’s really important.”
Under the contract with the city, T4 will be paid $11 per diameter-inch of tree that is treated, which is less than market rate in the valley.
Just over 60% of the city’s tree canopy is on private property, according to Sherbenou, and ash trees make up about 20% of the urban canopy.
Protecting the tree canopy is important for environmental reasons such as carbon sequestration, but also because trees provide shade, which reduces energy consumption and utility bills, Sherbenou said.
In addition to damage to the canopy caused by climate change, the Ash Bark Beetle and Lilac Ash Borer, according to Sherbenou’s report, the city is also looking to protect trees from the expected arrival of the Emerald Ash Borer.
“The expanding negative impact of ash pests is putting millions of dollars of public benefits at risk,” Sherbenou wrote.