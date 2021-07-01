The city of Grand Junction is moving forward with running its own municipal elections in April after the Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said her office would no longer run the city’s election, but some City Council members said they were hopeful Peters would change her mind or be voted out of her position.
The council discussed putting an amendment to the City Charter on the November ballot to change its municipal elections from April to November. However, the council voted against the change, citing the recent announcement of a primary challenge to Peters.
“I would be more inclined to try it for a year rather than change our entire process, change how we do everything, conflate it with issues that aren’t specific to our municipality and see if or when we have possibly a different county clerk if they may be willing to continue it,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
Herman noted that the county had been running the city’s elections for the last two decades and that he had attempted to contact the County Clerk, but had not received a response. He said moving their elections to November could result in city ballot measures competing with other ballot issues like funding for schools.
Council Member Anna Stout said she thought taking a wait-and-see approach was in the city’s interest.
She said having experience with one election would make the decision on whether or not to move the election date easier. She also said political pressure from the primary could lead Peters to reverse her decision.
“We can run one election,” Stout said. “If we do it poorly, if it costs too much, then we can certainly go with a ballot issue for the citizens to vote to move the election. If we move the election now we’ll never bring it back to April.”
Council Member Dennis Simpson said even with the uncertainty with the county clerk, moving the election could save the city money. He said sharing the ballot with other entities would bring costs down for everyone.
He noted the most recent November election in 2019 cost the city around $40,000 compared to the $66,000 it cost in April of this year. The city estimated it would cost around $269,000 to run its own elections.
“The difference is obviously we don’t have two elections,” Simpson said. “The major point is one election is going to cost the same whether we’re on it or not.”
Other council members said having an election that’s focused solely on city issues was valuable. Herman said he also didn’t see why the city should change the way it has done business for decades based on a decision that may change in the near term.
“I have a hard time with the idea that for whatever it is, 20 or 30 years, the county has been running our elections and one person decides they can’t do it, so we change our entire city’s elections in perpetuity to cater to that one decision,” Herman said. “Other people who have vastly more experience in the clerk’s office feel that they can do it.”
The council voted 4-2 against adding the election move question to the ballot with Simpson and Council Member Phillip Pe’a voting in favor.
The next municipal election is scheduled for April of 2023.