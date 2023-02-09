The city of Grand Junction is working on upgrading Lincoln Park Pool before it opens this spring.
Two projects are on the books for 2023 at the Lincoln Park Pool. The first is the replastering of the entire pool, which according to Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou has been done twice since 1986, most recently in 2006.
“That’s a big undertaking we’re in the midst of,” Sherbenou said.
According to the city’s budget description of the project, the pool currently loses thousands of gallons of water because of leaks caused by deteriorating plaster.
The plaster tends to have a useful life of 10-15 years, Sherbenou said, so the city needs to do that again soon. The city has budgeted $325,000 in 2023 for the replastering, which will be paid for through Conservation Trust Funds (CTF), which are distributed through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and must be used for recreational purposes.
The other project is a replacement of the pool’s boiler. Sherbenou said the city had trouble with the boiler last summer, and at times the pool’s temperature would drop to the point where it could be uncomfortable, although the pool didn’t have to close.
The Orchard Mesa Pool was closed on Nov. 14 when the existing boiler needed to be repaired. The main problem was identified as the heat exchanger in the boiler.
Several fixes were attempted to fittings, thermostats, valves, and sensors but none of those fixes resulted in the boiler working and the pool remained closed until Jan. 16.
According to the city, the costs to repair the boiler was around $15,000.
Sherbenou said the new boiler will complement the existing boiler. It is expected to cost about $50,000, according to the budget, half of which will be paid for through CTF funds.
Both projects are in motion, Sherbenou said, and the city is working to get them done before the pool opens on Memorial Day Weekend.
Sherbenou said an investment in the Lincoln Park Pool is a priority in the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan, and investment in the pool shows the city is serious about maintaining the facilities it already has.
The budget description for the replastering states: “Lincoln Park pool is planned to continue serving in its current configuration for the foreseeable future. This requires additional investment to ensure functionality and longevity. Making these improvements now also send the message that the City is committed to maintaining what it has when new facilities are being pursued.”