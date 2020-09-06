The city of Grand Junction rolled out new regulations on food trucks this spring and continues to provide information to those businesses on the new requirements.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen said that they have held information sessions at the Business Incubator Center and contact new mobile food vendors about complying with the new regulations.
“We continue to work to get the word out about the need for permitting,” Allen said. “I would say in general they are well-received, and we do work with a number of food vendors to gain compliance.”
One of the major changes to the regulations was establishing when a temporary or accessory use permit is needed to operate a food truck.
Allen said food trucks that are primarily associated with a specific business, like a brewery or retail store, have been easier to have permitted.
“Some of our food vendors that are more mobile or using an extra piece of property that a business may have available, but not necessarily part of that business’s plan, we do find that is a little bit more challenging to get people in, get them permitted and get them to understand some of the reasons why the permits are required,” Allen said.
Overall, Allen said one of the reasons for the changes to the regulations was to make the permitting process clearer and easier.
She said they have been reaching out to businesses in person to answer questions and provide information.
“We do have friendly code enforcement; when we do see a new food vendor operating on a site, we do try to stop by and give them the information they need for how to permit their site properly,” Allen said.
She said feedback from business owners has been positive, but they have heard criticism as well.
“I think on one side we’ve heard that it’s really nice that people know how to permit,” Allen said.
“Before our system was not clear on how and what we needed to do. So I think we’ve heard some appreciation for clear and concise regulation. There’s obviously value in that.
“On the other hand, we’ve also heard that this is overreach and just not an area government should be regulating.”
Steven Preuss, who owns the Colorado Q food truck, says he has reached out to the city when he was unsure if he needed a permit or not.
He said that his business does not stay in one location for long and so he has not needed a permit yet.
“They were pretty quick to answer me and make sure I got all the info,” Preuss said. “So that’s always nice when they’re willing to work with you to make sure we have as much information as we can.”
Preuss said food trucks are well-positioned during the coronavirus outbreak because they are already set up to deliver food to-go.
However, he said the cancellation of large events like Peach Fest have hurt his business.
“From what I’ve seen, a lot of the trucks have just been trying to find some daily setup areas,” Preuss said. “A lot of the trucks that are part of our Food Truck Friday group are used to circling around, doing the big events. Without having those, it’s been a lot harder for some of the trucks.”
Allen said businesses with questions about the new regulations can visit gjcity.org where there is now a food truck page linked to the community development page.
It includes a frequently asked questions section.
She said they can also reach out to the department directly with questions.