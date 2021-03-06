Sen. Don Coram wants high school students to have a better understanding of civics, and his bill is one step closer to doing that.
On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee approved the Montrose Republican’s SB67, which would establish curriculum standards for Colorado schools in their civics lessons.
Coram said the bill is needed because far too many students are graduating without a complete understanding for how the nation’s governments operate.
“Our future leaders are graduating from high school without basic understanding of our democratic republic,” Coram said. “How can we expect to solve some of the toughest issue ahead of our nation when the next generation doesn’t even understand the difference between the Colorado state Senate and the United States Senate?”
Under the bill, which heads to the full Senate for more debate, the State Board of Education is required to implement curriculum standards on the three branches of government, the formation of government at the state and federal levels, the significance of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, Colorado Constitution and the Supreme Courts of the state and nation.
“I am very optimistic that this bill will find broad, bipartisan support once it reaches the floor of the Senate,” Coram said. “This bill will help prepare our students for a lifetime of civic engagement and participation. My only regret is that we haven’t pushed this sooner.”
According to the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only about 19% of Americans under the age of 45 were able to pass a basic civics test. Of all those tested, only about 24% knew why the American Revolution took place.
In a 2016 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, only one in four Americans could name the three branches of government, while the Pew Research Center in a 2019 study found that only about 17% trust the federal government.
The bill cleared the committee on a near unanimous vote. Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, cast the lone dissenting vote. Coram introduced the bill with Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver. Currently, the bill has no House sponsor.