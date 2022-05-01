Joey Rowland plays guitar and sings like such an old soul that sometimes you need a double take or a double listen.
Rowland is 18 and performs the music of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, David Allan Coe, Hank Williams and Hank Williams Jr.
“A lot of it is a lot deeper,” Rowland said, comparing classic country to modern country music.
To “hear their sounds and feel what they were feeling, it was real,” he said. Much of the country music coming out now, “it doesn’t speak to me at all.”
That “real” factor definitely comes out when Rowland is at the microphone at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, where he has developed a dedicated local following in the past year.
“He’s got an old soul for sure,” said Butch Miller, who books shows at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five.
“He’ll play the heck out of Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard,” Miller said. “They (audiences) go nuts when he plays that stuff.”
Rowland performs a ton of classic country and does a great job with red country and Texas country, Miller said.
Rowland’s guitar playing and singing also have caught the ear of some nationally touring musicians playing at the Warehouse.
Rowland opened for Tyler Farr in January, and that musician made a point of standing just off stage to watch Rowland, impressed by his guitar skills, Miller said.
“When he plays for these artists, they sure take a liking to him.”
After Rowland opened for Frankie Ballard later that month, the musician invited Rowland back on stage so they could play two Cash songs together.
“It was the coolest thing ever,” Rowland recalled with a grin.
After the show, Ballard asked Rowland to grab his guitar and the two sat on the bar top and played for an hour, Rowland said. “He’s a really cool guy.”
That was a particularly late night for the Grand Junction High School senior. Fortunately, Rowland is finished with classes and credits and will graduate this month.
While waiting for that, Rowland has stayed busy playing guitar, both acoustic and electric, practicing with his band and working in the kitchen at Warehouse.
“I love working there,” he said.
He started as a dishwasher a couple years ago, his musical talents not really on the venue’s radar, and moved up to become the pizza and fryer foods guy.
“I knew that he played, but I didn’t know he was that good,” Miller said.
Miller was acquainted with Rowland’s dad, Chris Rowland, who plays with the bands Clark Jensen & Friends and The Real Deal and has performed in the valley for years.
Joey Rowland remembers being 6 years old and standing on stage pretending to strum a guitar while his dad played with a band at the Moose Lodge. He also would go to sleep in his dad’s guitar case.
“I could feel the vibrations of the amp,” Joey Rowland said. “It was a feeling I wanted to re-create. It’s coming from me now.”
He took up the guitar seriously when he was an eighth-grader, getting some instruction from his dad and from YouTube videos.
“I learned a lot by ear,” he said.
Eventually, his dad’s bands asked him to play with them.
“You learn so much faster with a band,” he said.
And then a neighbor, Cody Ciotti, was given a drum set and decided to get back into drumming.
Joey and Chris Rowland began taking their guitars over to Ciotti’s place and the threesome would practice in Ciotti’s garage.
“It was all for fun,” Joey Rowland said. “We would play three, four times a week until 1 a.m.”
That fun worked into gigs, and a band name was needed. They jokingly came up with the Over & Under Band, a modification of “overweight and underage.”
“Two old fat guys and kid, so that’s what you get,” Chris Rowland said. “Of course, it stuck.”
The Over & Under Band has grown to include steel guitar and bass players, and Joey Rowland plays both solo and full band shows at Warehouse and Triple Tree Tavern, playing classic country to Southern rock.
“He has natural ability and talent. ... It’s fun to watch,” Chris Rowland said.
He’s proud of his son’s musical skills, but it’s his humility Chris Rowland admires most and is glad that others see, too.
“He’s humble and he’s thankful every time we call him,” Miller said. “It’s just so fun to see him grow, but we will miss him.”
“I’m really just wanting to travel right now,” said Joey Rowland about his post-graduation plans.
He and two friends are forming a band and already have a few gig dates lined up on the Front Range and in Wyoming. “It’s going to be fun. We’re all going to be broke,” Joey Rowland said with a grin.
He thought about going to Nashville, but “I’m a drop in the bucket,” he said.
He has visited Nashville and has seen and heard the many phenomenal guitar players and singers there. “It’s humbling for sure,” he said.
Instead, he decided to gain more experience traveling, playing and building a name.
He has written a few original songs and is refining them “to where people would want to hear them,” he said, then added that getting on the road could “be inspirational.”
“It’s all about the music,” Joey Rowland said. “I could be in a little, tiny bar with two people in there. I love music.”
To find out where he’s playing next, go to facebook.com/joeyrowlandmusic.