An audit of Mesa County’s results for the 2021 election using Clear Ballot tabulation machines has confirmed the original outcome from Dominion Voting System machines, the county’s Election Division said Thursday.
That same thing was true when election workers did a hand count of 2021 ballots in December.
“Mesa County uses Dominion Voting System tabulation machines, but to make sure that the 2021 Coordinated Election was secure and accurate, the Board of County Commissioners asked for a hand count, a Clear Ballot audit and an online ballot review tool,” Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz said.
“Both the hand count and the Clear Ballot audit show that the initial ballot count was accurate,” she added. “These audits show that Mesa County ran an accurate, safe and transparent election.”
Mesa County was one of several counties around the state that also ran their ballots through Clear Ballot machines as a way to ensure trust in the Dominion machines they use. Only two Colorado counties, Garfield and Douglas, use Clear Ballot. All others use Dominion.
Of those Clear Ballot audits, no county has seen significantly different results from their initial counts, Bantz has said.
“Both these audits confirm the original count,” said former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who was hired as the county’s designated election official after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley were both barred from overseeing last year’s election. “The greater discrepancy is in the hand count versus the two machine counts, which illustrates once again that hand counting is less accurate.”
The Clear Ballot count showed a 0.004% average difference from the original results, much of which is attributed to different interpretations of voter intent by bipartisan election judges, Bantz said.
The Clear Ballot audit actually is the second audit done of the 2021 election. By law, all counties are required to do a risk-limiting audit after each election. That audit showed that the initial count was 100% accurate.
“Colorado law provides for an automatic recount in cases where the difference is one-half of a percent, more than 50 times the difference between the two counts,” Bantz said. “The results from this additional audit absolutely shows that our citizens can rely on the accuracy of election results in Mesa County.”
Bantz said the process for putting all the ballots on the internet, for any voter to access at no cost, is still a few weeks away from completion.
Once that is done, Williams’ role as chief election official for the county will end. A lawsuit is pending to continue Peters’ removal in that role, replacing her with Bantz for the remainder of Peters’ term in office in overseeing the Elections Division. That term ends this year. Peters is no longer running for reelection, but for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State.