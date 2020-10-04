Grand Junction’s streak of nice weather should continue for at least another week.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service show that there won’t be many clouds in the sky and high temperatures will remain in the low80s through next weekend.
“There’s potential for some disturbance in the second half of the week, but that could change. These models tend to do that the further out they get,” said Erin Walter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
Tempertures today and Monday are expected to be at 82 degrees, with the rest of the week through Thursday settling at 81 degrees.
The skies will be clear through Thursday, as far as the forecast goes, as well.
There is a slight possibility that precipitation will roll in from the north, Walter said, but that wouldn’t be until late next week when the forecast becomes progressively more unpredictable.
Chances are, though, the weather won’t be too kind to Colorado’s drought conditions, and the possibility of wind could exacerbate them, the meteorologist said.
“People are still out camping and hiking, so please be aware of burn bans and forecasts,” Walter said. “The wind means there could be potential for rapid fire growth.”