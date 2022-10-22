All three candidates for Mesa County clerk and recorder said that’s their main mission should they get elected to replace indicted Clerk Tina Peters, who ended a brief reelection bid before launching a failed attempt at winning the GOP nomination for secretary of state.
The three candidates — Democrat Jeffrey Waldon, Republican Bobbie Gross and Libertarian Robert Ballard — said voters just want to know their elections are operated properly and there never again is an issue as they’ve seen with Peters, who faces multiple felony counts on tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
“We’ve already dealt with outside threats, but we’ve never dealt with inside threats,” Gross said during a debate of the three Friday with the Redlands Rotary Club.
“They want to provide a good, safe and secure election,” Ballard said of election workers.
“When I say the outgoing clerk violated her oath of office, I say that because she failed to faithfully execute the law,” Waldon added. “When I say she betrayed the public trust, it’s because she told us something was wrong with elections, and there was not.”
Of the three, only Gross has on-the-job experience conducting elections, spending 13 years working in the clerk’s office, including as a co-director of elections, first under Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner when she was clerk, and briefly under Peters. Gross now works for Reiner in the treasurer’s office.
While Waldon has degrees in political science and public administration, and spent 23 years teaching government, politics and public policy, Ballard has a degree in management, works as a firearms instructor and has spent 13 years in the military.
Over the past year, Ballard has volunteered as an election watcher and judge in the clerk’s office in an effort to understand the process.
All three said the county’s election system is safe and secure, and that the 2020 election was legitimate.
The clerk’s office also oversees the Division of Motor Vehicles. All three candidates said they would look for new ways to ensure wait times are kept at a minimum, and keep branch offices open.
In their latest campaign finance reports filed earlier this week, Ballard has collected slightly more than Gross, who has brought in nearly $8,400, most of which she has already spent in advertising.
Ballard has raised more than $9,600, but nearly $4,000 came from his own pocket and $2,000 from the Colorado Libertarian Party. Some of the rest came from Republican donors. He’s also spending most of it on advertising.
Waldon hasn’t collected any donations since entering the race in April.