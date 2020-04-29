After barely a month on the job, the new elections manager in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office, Patti Inscho, is out and an even newer elections director is in.
Back in March, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said she hired Inscho, who previously worked in the office when now-Mesa County Treasurer Clerk Sheila Reiner was clerk, as a temporary worker to help get the office through the presidential primaries.
Regardless, Inscho has been fired. Peters’ previous elections chief, Jessica Empson, resigned less than a month after the Nov. 5 general election last fall. She held that position for only a few months.
Replacing her will be Brandi Bantz, who has many years of experience in running elections. She has been working as the mail ballot processing supervisor in the El Paso County Clerk’s Office for the past three years. Prior to that, she was the senior election specialist in that office from 2010 to 2017.
Last month, Peters also hired Stephanie Wenholz as “elections manager-front office,” who continues to work there. The clerk’s Elections Division has three other positions, two of which are vacant but it’s unclear who has left.
According to the county’s monthly position report, which lists all county employees and the departments they work in, Peters had six people working in the elections division in March, some of whom split their time working in other divisions: Wenholz, Inscho, elections coordinator Rebecca White, elections coordinator-mailroom ballot Shana Martin, and two election and recording “floaters,” Sandra Brown and Joseph Gaizutis.
Since Peters took office in 2018, she’s been under fire for a high turnover rate and the discovery of 574 uncounted ballots from the 2019 fall elections that had been sitting in a drop box located just outside the clerk’s main office for months until they were found in late February when elections workers picked up early ballots during the presidential primary.
Over the course of her tenure, Peters has had more than two dozen people come and go from her 32-person office. She has said that part of that is because she routinely hires people on a temporary basis to see if they work out, and many haven’t.
The bulk of Peters’ workers are in the Division of Motor Vehicles, but others are in recording.