Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters appeared at an event in Grand Junction on Thursday night, vowing to fight investigations into her office, chastising the Colorado Secretary of State and asking supporters for donations to fund her legal defense.
“I’m so happy to be home. This is where my heart is and this is where we’re going to take back America,” Peters told a crowd gathered at Appleton Christian Church.
The event, which was livestreamed on the Stand For The Constitution Grand Junction Facebook Page, was billed as a “Stand With Tina” rally and featured a handful of speakers. It was Peters’ first public appearance in Grand Junction after an investigation into her office was announced in August.
“It’s places like Mesa County that can be the catalyst to take back our country. And we need your help,” Peters told the crowd. “And it starts today.”
In addition to detailing a website where supporters could contribute to her defense fund, standwithtina.org, Peters also explained some of the events that led the clerk to allegedly tamper with county voting machines, prompting an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Office as well as the District Attorney.
Peters said after the 2020 election, she received calls and emails from hundreds of residents who believed the election was illegitimate, and she began investigating those claims on their behalf.
Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, are both the subject of local, state and federal investigations into possible criminal violations that involved revealing secure passwords and hard drives to Dominion voting machines with voter fraud conspiracy theorists. As a result, both also have been temporarily prohibited from conducting this fall’s elections and Secretary of State Jena Griswold is taking action to have Peters removed from election duties.
“Some powerful people don’t want us to look at the facts. In fact, they’re trying to remove me as the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder,” Peters said, pausing for the crowd before continuing, “just for doing my job.”
Peters also addressed the fact that she’s been working remotely since appearing at a voter fraud symposium in early August. The investigation into Peters was announced while she was at the South Dakota event and the clerk, until Thursday night, had not appeared in Mesa County since.
Peters also referenced Griswold directly, saying they disagree politically “and now, she has the arrogance to try and completely remove me.”
Peters ended her remarks with a plea to the audience to support her in the weeks ahead.