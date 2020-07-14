Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters wants the county to hire, and pay for, an outside attorney to help represent her in the effort to recall her from office.
Appearing before the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, Peters said Monday the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has ruled that the special elections official hired by the county to oversee her recall has officially violated state campaign finance laws.
There is no proof, however, that the Secretary of State’s Office has done that.
Last month, Peters filed a complaint with the state alleging that Teak Simonton, the current treasurer and former clerk in Eagle County, used county resources to print recall petitions and then gave them to the group seeking to oust Peters.
Simonton readily admitted to doing that, but said she did so with the prior approval of the Secretary of State’s Office and in accordance with her common practice to ensure that all petitions are uniform, making them easier to process when they are submitted. While that’s an uncommon practice for county clerks, the law doesn’t bar it, several elections experts have said.
Simonton said she later sent the RecallClerkTina.com group an invoice for the petitions after Peters complained about it to county officials and after having subsequent discussions with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The last official notice issued July 1 by the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office on Peters’ complaint was that what Simonton did could rise to the level of a campaign finance issue, but was “curable” as long as the recall group paid for the petitions, which it has.
“It’s my understanding that reimbursement has been made,” County Attorney Patrick Coleman told the commissioners. “I’m not aware that any formal investigation has been completed or that any decision has been made by the Secretary of State’s Office. They have not informed me of that.”
“And they have informed me that it was a campaign finance violation,” Peters responded, without providing any evidence. “It is an illegal campaign finance infraction.”
County Commissioner Scott McInnis, however, said there is a “difference between it being illegal and a finding,” and it was the county’s understanding from the July 1 notice that no further investigation would be taken by the Secretary of State’s Office if that cure is made.
“The division makes the initial determination that there is a potential violation of Colorado campaign finance law, but the alleged violation may be curable,” Theresa Conley, legal and internal operations manager in the division, wrote in the July 1 notice. “If the respondent disputes the allegation and does not establish cure and substantial compliance … the division will conduct an additional review.”
The respondent — the recall committee — didn’t dispute it and paid Simonton’s $620 bill for the petitions, saying it gladly did so, but adding that it neither expected nor asked Simonton to give them those petitions.
It ended up costing them more than they would have paid otherwise.
“We had already arranged for payment and much cheaper printing before Teak’s request to print the packets,” said Amanda Polson, one of three people on the recall committee. “She explained that it was her policy, while clerk, to provide packets for petitions because it helped with back-end processing.”
Peters said the whole matter has put her in “an adverse” position with the commissioners because they were the ones who hired Simonton to oversee the recall effort, saying “as a result” she will need separate legal counsel to advise her. That would be at taxpayers’ expense.
The commissioners went into executive session immediately afterwards to discuss “personnel issues and legal representation” in Peters’ office.
Peters also alleged that Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who served as county clerk for eight years prior to Peters’ election in 2018, is helping the recall effort, adding that she is a “long-standing” friend of Simonton’s.
Reiner, however, said that while she is helping to circulate recall petitions, she played no role in organizing it.
Prior to the recall effort, Reiner repeatedly said that she made numerous offers to help Peters transition into the job, but was repeatedly rejected.
Both Reiner and Peters are Republican, while Simonton currently is a Democrat, though she was first elected to the Eagle County clerk’s office as a Republican.
Polson said Reiner is only one of hundreds of volunteer petition gatherers from GOP, Democratic and unaffiliated ranks, confirming that Reiner has not been involved in coordinating or planning the recall effort.
That effort needs to get at least 12,192 signatures of registered voters in the county, and turn them in to Simonton by Aug. 3.