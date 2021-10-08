Before Colorado Secretary of State and Dominion Voting System technicians came to Mesa County in May to conduct a software update of its elections system, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was given a step-by-step guide on how to back up election files and told just who could be present during that computer upgrade.
In an April 30 email to all county clerks in the state obtained by The Daily Sentinel, Jessi Romero, voting systems manager in the Secretary of State’s Office, laid out the details on how to prepare for its “trusted build” software update, something the state and county clerks have done once a year since 2005.
In it, Romero wrote that “only authorized staff, county elections staff and Dominion staff may be present during trusted build,” and asked each clerk to agree to the terms of the upgrade to preserve the security of election equipment, which included limiting the number of people who could be present, all of which had to have passed criminal history background checks.
Peters agreed to those terms, but only after state officials declined Peters’ request to allow others into the office to view that upgrade, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“The onsite installation of the trusted build is not the time for members of the public, representatives from the local parties or county officials other than the clerk and recorder to observe or ask questions about the process or any of the disinformation being pushed about the election,” Romero wrote.
“If, when we arrive or during the process, there are others present beyond Dominion, county election staff that have been authorized and the clerk and recorder in the area where the trusted build will take place, we will move on to the next county,” Romero added. “It will then be the responsibility of the clerk and recorder to ship equipment to Denver so it may be upgraded at a time that works for Dominion and the (SOS office).”
Those computer upgrades have to be done in person because county election systems are not accessible via the internet, the Secretary of State’s Office says.
MESA COUNTY’S TRUSTED BUILD
When state and Dominion computer technicians arrived in Mesa County on May 25, Peters brought in Gerald Wood, whom she identified to them as an employee of her office who had passed a background check, which turned out not to be true, according to public records.
In her own court filings in a case against her from Secretary of State Jena Griswold, her attorney, Scott Gessler, admitted that Wood wasn’t an employee, but a computer expert brought in to help Peters.
Two days before that trusted build, Peters, Wood and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley accessed the Dominion election server late on a Sunday night, turning off security cameras that, prior to that time, were always on, according to court documents and county records. Those cameras were not turned back on until early August.
During that late-night session, Peters later admitted that Wood made a copy of the entire hard drive, and repeated that process days after the trusted build was completed.
While Peters has since said she did that so she could compare changes made to election files, doing so was contrary to state guidelines, which Romero detailed in her email and in an attached document titled, “Step by Step Tabulation Set-Up Guide,” on how to make copies of past election files, as is required by law.
That guide, which included screen shots of the system, provided an eight-step process for backing up those files on a removable media device, such as a thumb drive or compact disc.
In her court filings, Gessler told Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison that Peters needed a computer expert because neither she nor anyone else in her office had the technical know-how to properly back up election files, which clerks are required to preserve for at least 25 months.
Peters also said she backed up the hard drive because of fears those records would be intentionally destroyed or altered to cover up election fraud, something that made no sense to Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland.
“How can one believe the SOS intended to destroy the election records when Tina was told in advance to back up all of the election records?” Rowland said.
“Not only did the SOS tell Tina to back up all the election records, as she is required by law to do, the SOS also provided an eight-page guide with screen shots showing her exactly how to do it,” Rowland added. “Would someone intent on destroying election records ask for the records to be backed up, and show them how to do it?”
INVESTIGATION STATUS
As a result of all this, Peters, Knisley, Wood and others are the subject of investigations by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, all of which are looking into possible criminal charges.
Peters and Knisely, who has been placed on paid administrative leave and told to stay out of the clerk’s office pending a separate internal investigation over allegations she created a hostile work environment, also are the subject of a lawsuit to prohibit them from participating in next month’s election.