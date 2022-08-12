Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz speaks at Colorado County Clerks Association event honoring her and Elections Manager Shephanie Wenholz. From left, Bantz, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, Wenholz, Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, and Matt Crane, executive director of the association.
Being an elections worker has become a tough job these days. Instead of getting admiration or acknowledgement of their work, many often receive vitriol and threats.
That hasn’t been more true of election workers in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, state election officials say.
That’s why the county’s director of elections, Brandi Bantz, nominated her colleague, Elections Manager Stephanie Wenholz, for a leading award given out once a year, to a single person, by the Colorado County Clerks Association.
But unbeknownst to Bantz, who is serving as the county’s designated election official while Clerk Tina Peters is under criminal indictment, two others nominated Bantz for the same award, the Michele M. Burton Excellence in Election Service.
In an unusual step, and as a way of acknowledging what Bantz and Wenholz have been through over the past year, the association of all 64 county clerks decided to honor both with the same award this week.
“It’s an honor to recognize both Brandi and Stephanie for their amazing work conducting elections on behalf of the citizens of Mesa County,” said Matt Crane, executive director of the association. “While it’s normally our custom to have one award winner each year, the strength, courage and professionalism of both Brandi and Stephanie, in the face of international scrutiny and in the shadow of a disgraced election official who violated her oath of office and the public trust, deserves to be honored.”
While Bantz had high praise for Wenholz in her nomination letter to the association, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County treasurer and former clerk Sheila Reiner offered similar plaudits about Bantz.
“Without the teamwork that was exhibited here in Mesa County, the election wouldn’t have run so smoothly and efficiently as it did,” Bantz wrote.
“Stephanie’s spontaneous dancing, joking and all-around personality lifts the division up,” she added. “Let me tell you that she is also a mama bear — mess with or talk mean to a team member and she is right there to ensure they are safe, and redirects the customer’s anger and attention to herself.”
For the past year, Bantz and Wenholz have been trying to hold the floodgates against disinformation about how the county’s and state’s election systems operate, all while their bosses, Peters and Chief Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, were embroiled in numerous criminal investigations that ultimately led to a 13-count grand jury criminal indictment against the pair, one that later included another colleague, fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown.
While both Bantz and Wenholz have years of experience running elections, Williams and Reiner were tapped to oversee the 2021 Coordinated Election when Peters and Knisley were temporarily removed from that role.
Bantz later was named by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners earlier this year as the county’s top election official when Peters again was removed. Knisley, facing related charges on allegations that she created a hostile work environment for the entire office, has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Peters continues to collect her $93,000-a-year salary, even though she’s barred by court order from having any contact with the office.
“In our combined experience, however, we are aware of no instance in which an election official has been required to run an election when the clerk and her deputy took intentional actions to undercut the election process and where three of the senior members of the team have been barred from participating in the election,” Williams and Reiner wrote.
“In August of 2021, the unthinkable occurred in Mesa County, a penetration of the secured voting system by the clerk and chief deputy,” they added. “Brandi and her team were thoroughly questioned and interviewed by local and federal law enforcement. Any normal person would be inclined to resign. Not Brandi. Brandi leaned in even harder to honor our profession.”