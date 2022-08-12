Bantz Wenholz

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz speaks at Colorado County Clerks Association event honoring her and Elections Manager Shephanie Wenholz. From left, Bantz, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, Wenholz, Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, and Matt Crane, executive director of the association.

Being an elections worker has become a tough job these days. Instead of getting admiration or acknowledgement of their work, many often receive vitriol and threats.

That hasn’t been more true of election workers in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, state election officials say.