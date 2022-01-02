For only the second time since Tina Peters became Mesa County clerk in late 2018, her office is fully staffed.
But that’s only because her temporary replacements to run the 2021 Coordinated Elections filled two open positions in the office’s Election Division.
One of those positions was filled last week to replace recently fired Sandra Brown, who worked as one of two election managers before Peters was temporarily replaced while state and federal investigators look into possible election security breaches and wire fraud involving Peters, Brown and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, among others.
Another elections worker was replaced in the fall after Peters was temporarily removed as the county’s designated election official by the person who was appointed to that duty, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
In an exchange of emails obtained by The Daily Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request, Peters said her “rougue” (sic) Elections Division had no right to refill that position, and accused the county of retaliating against her and her office.
At the time, Peters had tried to move Brown to the Division of Motor Vehicles, which she still oversees, but was blocked by Human Resources Department Director Brenda Moore, who wrote that Peters had no approved openings in the DMV at the time and that the Elections Division had already notified her of its decision to fill that vacancy.
“Elections does not have the right to use the clerk’s FTEs leaving my office at a deficit to do our job for the citizens of Mesa County,” Peters responded to Moore in a Nov. 9 email. “The election is over. There is no warranted need for more FTEs in that department.”
Brown was first notified she was being fired on Nov. 4, but her dismissal wasn’t finalized until the end of November, when her final appeal had been exhausted. The exact reasons for her dismissal are unknown because it is a personnel matter.
Still, Brown was one of several people named in court filings for allegedly taking part in possible breaches of elections security, and along with Peters and two others was the subject of FBI searches of their homes.
“I questioned your harassment of us and our department before because we are over 65,” Peters wrote in the email exchange to Moore. “Now it has accelerated. This retaliation needs to stop.”
Since taking office shortly after being elected in November 2018, Peters’ office has been plagued with high turnover, being short anywhere from one to seven workers each month except for a three-month period from December 2020 to February 2021.
While all of the 35 full-time positions in Peters’ office are filled as of the end of December, Knisley actually isn’t working because she was placed on paid administrative leave in August after being told she couldn’t come to work while an independent investigator hired by the county’s Human Resources Department investigated allegations that she had created a “hostile” work environment, allegedly over her telling clerk employees not to cooperate with the criminal investigations.
Because Knisley, 66, ignored an initial order not to return to work, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office filed a class 4 felony charge of second-degree burglary and a class 2 misdemeanor charge of cyber crime against her.
The burglary charge is based on allegations that Knisley unlawfully entered a “building or structure with intent to commit a crime against another person or property,” according to her arrest affidavit. That’s a class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
The misdemeanor charge is for someone who knowingly accesses a computer or network without authorization. It is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Knisley is to appear at a review hearing on those charges on Jan. 10.