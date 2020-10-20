The first two voting centers have opened in Mesa County, giving residents who prefer to vote in person places to go to cast their ballots.
Those two locations — the Mesa County Central Services building at 200 S. Spruce St., and the Mesa County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa — are only the first. Eight other locations around the county already have drop boxes that have been open since voting began last week.
“The first of our eight voter service centers opened this morning, and people were lined up at the door,” Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters told commissioners on Monday. “This is an increase from five to eight voter service polling centers based on the growth in our population. All eight drop boxes, three are drive-up, have been open since Oct. 9. We’re seeing a steady line of cars.”
Statewide, ballots have been returned in record numbers.
On Friday, more than 436,000 ballots had been turned in, the preponderance of which have been from Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
By Monday morning, that number had swelled to 641,271 returned ballots. In Mesa County, it went from 13,905 on Friday to 17,662 Monday.
“Coloradans have been incredibly engaged this election, and we expect that will continue,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “This year, there are an additional 42 voting centers for the convenience of Colorado voters, for a grand total of 342 statewide.”
Democrats in Colorado continued to far outpace all other voters in turning in their ballots already. As of Monday, nearly 277,390 registered Democrats had cast their ballots, compared to 216,947 unaffiliated voters and 140,446 Republicans.
Like Griswold, Peters’ office is asking voters who prefer to show up in person to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, something she said all election workers are doing.
Griswold’s office is helping provide election workers in the state’s 64 counties with personal protective equipment, and will reimburse counties for sick pay for poll workers as needed.
“Our staff and election judges are compliant with all state and county COVID mandates,” Peters said. “So our staff are using the 6-foot rule, the masks and/or face shields.”
Peters said the county’s Elections Division is employing 150 election judges this year, nearly double the number used during the last presidential election in 2016.
She said that’s because of changes in election laws and the county’s population. At about 217,600, there are nearly 6,500 more residents in the county compared to 2016, according to U.S. Census data.
There also is a huge increase in the number of registered voters here. While registered Democrats in the county dropped by about 340 voters compared to 2016, to about 17,550, Republicans increased their ranks by about the same amount, to 41,350, according to state voter registrations.
The number of unaffiliated voters registered here, however, grew by nearly 10,000, to nearly 40,350 since the last presidential race.
Peters also reminded voters of several ways they can track the status of their ballots once they receive them by mail. One method is to go to GoVoteColorado.gov and click on the “check my mail ballot status” tab.
Another way is to sign up with Colorado.Ballottrax.net to have status updates sent to their email addresses or via text messaging to their smartphones automatically.
Though both services are free, text messaging charges may apply depending on a voter’s cellular plans.
“They can get emails and texts for when their ballot is received, and when they are tabulated and counted,” Peters said. “The last day to have a mailed ballot mailed to them is Oct. 26. After that time, they will need to come into the voter service polling center to receive a ballot.”
That’s the same day the Secretary of State’s Office recommends voters not try to return their ballots by mail, but deliver them personally to a drop box or vote center.
All ballots need to be in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.