Except for a couple of people in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office contracting the coronavirus after Election Day, voting went off without a hitch.
Clerk Tina Peters told the Mesa County Board of Commissioners that despite numerous steps that were taken to protect workers from COVID-19, two people did contract the virus.
She said those two cases were from people working in the Division of Motor Vehicles, and they are both under quarantine.
“They are isolated cases,” Peters said in an email. “No reports of election staff or judges testing positive. If we need to do so, we are prepared to work at the office without the public as before, however, at this time we are maintaining the process as usual with a great team effort by all.”
Peters said that because the job of conducting elections is an essential duty, the office isn’t being shut down.
If that were to happen, Peters’ election workers wouldn’t be able to conduct its mandated risk-limiting audit this week, or complete its final certification of the vote by month’s end.
“We are looking to not have to shut down our operations since we learned that,” Peters told the commissioners at their regular meeting Monday in updating them on the recent election.
“We have the shields in place, we have the masks in place, we have all the things that we did not have before when we shut down our operations to the public (in the spring), but also we did not have any positive cases,” Peters added. “These people are being quarantined at this time. We don’t see any threat at this point, but I just wanted to let you know that we are monitoring very closely and ready to shift for the public and for the safety for the community if we should need to.”
Like all 63 other counties in the state, the office later this week is conducting its risk-limiting audit, which are designed to double-check the results of any election, and to ensure that tabulating errors did not occur, something particularly important in close races.
Depending on the outcome of those audits, Peters and her elections chief, Brandi Bantz, said the office hopes to finalize the results by Nov. 20, five days before the state deadline to do so.
In the meantime, Peters and Bantz said any voters who received notification that there was an issue with their ballots, such as a questionable signature, they have until Thursday to cure their ballots.
“People that have outstanding challenged ballots, they didn’t sign them or there was a signature discrepancy or they failed to turn in their IDs, they still have the ability to get those cured and those ballots to count,” Bantz told the commissioners.
“Traditionally, that does not change any of the races, it’s just to be more accurate and make sure that every vote is counted,” Peters added.
“The 12th of November is the last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received in order to be counted, so it’s a big day for anyone that has not had their ballot counted. They can go on to GoVoteColorado.gov to make sure that’s happened.”