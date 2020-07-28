Although the Mesa County Clerk’s Office still is encouraging people to use whatever online or mail services it offers to get things during this public health emergency, it expects to expand its in-person services, at least for certain motor vehicle needs.
Starting next week, the office will again start accepting appointments for various Division of Motor Vehicles services, such as dealer plates, new vehicle license plates and title transfers.
Though most of the services the office offers still can be done remotely — via online, mail, telephone or through the office’s two kiosks — some things just can’t be done properly that way.
So starting next Tuesday, the general public, vehicle dealerships and lending institutions that use its services can start making appointments again, which were suspended during the coronavirus shutdown.
Those appointments, either in 30-minute segments or 15 minutes depending on clients and their needs, includes such things as obtaining out-of-state vehicle titles and registrations, first-time issuances of license plates, special mobile machinery or manufactured home plates and registrations and replacing lost titles or getting duplicate ones.
Since the end of May, the office has been operating under Phase 2 pandemic restrictions, which limited how much in-person contact it can have. Still, the office was able to reopen its Clifton and Fruita offices after a short hiatus caused by the shutdown.
Last week, the office added a day that the Fruita office would be open because of high demand and increasingly longer wait times.
Instead of only being open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., that office, located in the Fruita Civic Center, 325 E. Aspen Ave., also is open on Wednesdays, at least for now.
Also last week, the clerk’s office resumed vehicle identification number inspections at all three of its DMV offices.
On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis extended more of his COVID-19 executive orders, including continuing to make it possible for clerk’s offices to issue marriage licenses and allowing unaffiliated candidates an easier time of collecting petition signatures to qualify for the fall ballot for various offices.
Although the clerk’s office didn’t expressly ask anyone who shows up in person to wear masks despite Polis’ statewide mask mandate in its release announcing the startup of appointments, it is asking them to follow state and county social distancing guidelines.