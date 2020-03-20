A brush fire in Clifton on Wednesday night took Mesa County firefighters several hours to put out as one trailer home burned down, displacing its two occupants.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to the two individuals, including lodging.
Our amazing volunteers from the local American Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to a single family fire in Clifton, CO tonight. The Red Cross provided direct client assistance, including lodging for 2 adults. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/W3zIpecMBD— CO & WY Red Cross (@COWYRedCross) March 19, 2020
Clifton Fire Protection District Fire Chief Charles Balke said officials suspect reckless activity caused the fire, as witness statements indicated it was caused by juvenile suspects.
Balke said the fire call came in at around 4:50 p.m. and the crews were released at around 7:30 p.m. He said Clifton Fire responded along with the Grand Junction Fire Department, Palisade Fire Department, East Orchard Mesa Fire Department and Lands End Fire Protection District.
A reverse 911 call was sent out to 120 nearby homeowners, warning about evacuations, but they were able to establish control lines and worked on structure prevention before moving in for direct attack.
Mesa County Public Health issued a no burn advisory on Wednesday, suspending all residential open burning indefinitely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.