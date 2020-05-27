By MEGAN WEBBER
Special to the Sentinel
In the past three years, Lynda and Andres Sanchez of Clifton have fostered 22 children. Some stayed only a few days, some for more than a year. The Sanchezes’ goal isn’t to keep the kids forever, but to one day reunite them with their biological families.
The Sanchezes are one of five Colorado families being honored by the Colorado Department of Human Services as exceptional foster families in celebration of National Foster Care Month. The other four families are fostering children and youth in Denver, Aurora, Centennial, and a second family in Clifton that declined to be interviewed.
The Sanchez family was recognized for their record of creating a safe, structured and nurturing environment for the kids in their care, and for supporting the kids’ reunification with their biological families, according to a news release from the CDHS.
“To us, this is our family’s calling,” Lynda said. “A few times, we’ve been like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ But you get back to, ‘We’re supposed to be doing this.’ We get to see them angry, happy, sad. They grow with us.”
The Sanchez house is currently occupied by Lynda, Andres and six children and adults between the ages of 13 and 23 — the Sanchezes’ three biological children and three foster kids. Andres’ mother, or “Grandma” as she is known by the kids, also lives with them. The decision to become a foster family was made by the entire Sanchez family three years ago, Andres said, when they decided to help a friend who needed help caring for her daughter.
The Sanchez family takes in children mainly from the Grand Junction area, with the exception of one from Denver who needed a temporary home. The kids placed in their care come from homes where they are exposed to neglect, abuse or violence by their biological families. How long foster children spend in a temporary home depends on court proceedings and access to safety, so the Sanchezes never know how long any one child will spend in their home.
When a new foster son or daughter comes into the house, the first people they open up to are their foster siblings, Andres said. Kids interact with kids, he said, and once they’re settled in, the Sanchezes hold family meetings when everyone is allowed to talk about how they’re feeling. If someone is having a bad day, they can call a family meeting and say what’s on their mind, Andres said.
“We always believe these kids need to go home if it’s safe for them to do so,” Andres said. “We can’t fix everything, but we can be there for support. That’s what we’re here for.”
When the kids leave, Lynda sends them off with a scrapbook filled with memories and the family’s phone number so they can stay in touch. The family has managed to stay in contact with most of their past foster kids through Facebook and the video calling Skype program, Lynda said. Some of the children moved on to other foster homes and others eventually made it back home to their own families. Two weeks ago, the Sanchezes were able to send a foster son back to his biological parents for the first time. Saying goodbye doesn’t get any easier.
“You’re gonna get attached, there’s no way you can’t,” Lynda said. “You’ll grieve for days and days. But if they’re going to a good place, you know they’ll be OK. When something pops up, we remember that.”
It’s not only hard on the foster parents. The younger Sanchezes bond with their foster siblings too. Sometimes the younger kids have hard days and cry themselves to sleep, and one of the Sanchez girls stays up with them, earning her the nickname “the comforter.” The kids also enjoy shooting hoops together and trying new things like fishing.
The Sanchez family is one of the few foster families who take teenagers into their care. CDHS allows families to choose the age group of kids they’d like to foster, and teenagers are the hardest ones to place.
“Teenagers, they need care too,” Andres said. “Once they realize how we don’t give up on them, it’s easier for them to be able to have a voice. When they leave, we hope they take that with them.”
CDHS is always looking for new foster families, but making the commitment is hard for a lot of people who don’t know much about it. People worry about getting attached and whether they’re good enough to be foster parents, said Minna Castillo Cohen, the director of the Office of Children, Youth and Families at CDHS.
“Sometimes people think they’re not perfect enough so they don’t think they’d be a good foster parent,” Cohen said. “You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to be open and willing to care for a child or sibling group.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, CDHS has been receiving fewer reports of domestic violence and child abuse, but that doesn’t mean that the abuse has slowed or that they don’t need more foster families, Cohen said. With schools closed, there are just fewer people looking out for kids. Since March 26 when the stay at home orders began, 252 children and youth have been moved to foster homes. In Colorado, 11 kids and teens are moved into foster care each day, and last year a total of 8,837 children were in temporary homes, Cohen said.