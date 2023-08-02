The main lobby of the new Mesa County Libraries Clifton Branch, seen here on a tour Tuesday, is almost ready to see readers flock through the doors. The opening is planned for Aug. 29 with a grand opening ceremony set for Oct. 7. The new Clifton Library is roughly three times the size of the current one, which is located in a storefront in Clifton on 32 Road.
A teen space loaded with computers, gaming consoles and retractable garage doors for outside activities are a few of the new upgrades in the new Clifton Library, which is set to open later this month, seen on a tour on Aug. 3, 2023.
An adult educational space is under construction inside the new Clifton Library, with the finish date still up in the air due to funding restraints, seen on a tour on Aug. 1, 2023.
Readers will be have a front-row view of Mt. Garfield from the new Clifton Library, with the new building set to open in late August, seen on a tour on Aug 1. 2023.
The new Clifton Library is roughly three times the size of the old storefront, with the official open date marked for late August, seen on a tour on Aug. 1, 2023.
After almost exactly one year of construction, the new Mesa County Libraries Clifton Branch is nearly complete with books set to move in this month and an opening planned for Aug. 29.
The new building, which is next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School on D½ Road in Clifton, broke ground in August 2022 and will welcome visitors for the first time at the end of this month. Mesa County Libraries Executive Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said construction has come in on time and on budget.