After almost exactly one year of construction, the new Mesa County Libraries Clifton Branch is nearly complete with books set to move in this month and an opening planned for Aug. 29.

The new building, which is next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School on D½ Road in Clifton, broke ground in August 2022 and will welcome visitors for the first time at the end of this month. Mesa County Libraries Executive Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said construction has come in on time and on budget.

