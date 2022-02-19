A man was arrested Thursday night after a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Clifton.
Eric Haag, 22, of Clifton was arrested overnight after the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. According to police, a 35-year-old male left the scene of the shooting and headed to the hospital. He was met by deputies on the way, police said, and was transported the rest of the way by ambulance.
Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Rich Tuttle said the victim was shot in the leg and suffered a broken femur. Haag is being charged with first degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
The circumstances around the shooting are being investigated, but Tuttle said the arrest affidavit implies Haag claimed self defense.
However, Tuttle said, Haag changed his story in the course of the investigation.
Tuttle asked Magistrate Katie Barnes to hold Haag on a $10,000 cash bond.
Public defender Steve Colvin said Haag has never been in trouble with the law before.
“From the affidavit it’s certainly fair to say this was not an unprovoked situation,” Colvin said.
Barnes sided with Tuttle and set a cash bond at $10,000 for Haag, citing the seriousness of the charges and the victim’s injuries.