Pedestrian struck on Grand
An adult man was struck by vehicle turning right onto Grand Avenue from Fifth Street on Thursday at around 2 p.m.
The pedestrian was reportedly attempting to cross at a marked crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver of the truck failed to yield to the pedestrian and is expected to be cited in the incident, Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Callie Berkson said.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Motorcyclist in crash dies
The motorcycle rider involved in crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue died from his injuries, the Grand Junction Police Department reports.
He was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV at the intersection.
Cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim.
Fire forces evacuations
A fire north of Cedaredge in the area of High Park Road and Squirrel Rock Road was reported at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
By 6 p.m., the Delta County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the Cedaredge area between High Park Road and east to Highway 65 and south to Brimstone Road and Ward Creek Road.
Cedaredge Fire Department was on scene as smoke could be seen throughout the area on Thursday afternoon.
Jacob Box, 35, is accused of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault related to a stabbing that occurred in Mesa County last month.
An adult man was found on the side of F 1/2 Road near 32 Road with several stab wounds on May 27, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The 47-year-old man was reportedly flown to a Utah hospital for advanced medical care and has since been released.
Box was already in custody on unrelated charges and is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility, according to the MCSO.
One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 70 near the 24 1/2 Road Overpass.
Westbound lanes of the interstate were blocked as Grand Junction police responded to the crash. Police announced around 6:30 p.m. that crews were on scene and that traffic would be delayed.
Police later reported two vehicles were involved in the crash.