Clifton resident Gary Harding, 73, is accused of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child and received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between Aug. 1, 2009, and Nov. 13, 2020, involving two separate juveniles, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Harding faces nine counts of sexual assault on a child, pattern of abuse and three counts of sexual assault on a child, position of trust, both class 3 felonies, and Jessica’s Law (a indeterminate sentence enhancer for child sex crimes).
A minor told her mother last month that Harding had been molesting her for the past two years, according to the arrest affidavit. Similar accusations were made by one of her cousins.
One victim described three separate incidents of being molested by Harding to investigators, the affidavit said.
Another victim alleged she had been sexually assaulted 10 to 20 times until she was in sixth grade, according to the affidavit.
An investigation was made when her friends notified them after she made similar statements in 2019, but the district attorney’s office declined to press charges “until the victim could/would provide episode specific incidents,” according to the affidavit.
She was later interview by the Sheriff’s Office in November about the new allegations against Harding and she allegedly described six incidents, in which she was molested by Harding over a number of years.
Harding said he “did nothing intentionally.”