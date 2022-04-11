Community members gathered Saturday afternoon under the gazebo at Rocky Mountain Elementary School Park with a specific objective in mind: save the park.
A proposal has been made to build a MarillacHealth clinic on the property.
Clifton Community Outreach sponsored the event, with the aim of mobilizing a pushback against Mesa County’s proposal. The clinic, these Cliftonites say, has a place, but that place isn’t their park.
Maria Luiza Perez Chavez, one of the outreach members, simply said that they were there for one reason: “to protect our park.”
“We heard that Marillac Clinic wants to put their main facility here in Rocky Mountain Park, and this is the only park in Clifton that we honestly use, truly love, and it’s the only park that’s protected,” Chavez said. “We want to let the county know we don’t want to get rid of this park. The Clifton Community Outreach wants to improve the park, making it multi-generational and safer for kids.”
Chavez said that Clifton is “for the working class,”and many residents work 9-to-5 jobs and even weekends, making it difficult to rally everyone at once.
However, she said they had already acquired upwards of 500 signatures in support of the cause. That number seems to be climbing.
The county purchased the parcel of land behind Rocky Mountain Elementary with the intention of building a new community center, as the current one is nearly 30 years old and showing signs of “wear and tear,”as one attendee put it.
David Combs, another member of the Clifton Community Outreach, said the loss of the park would be to the detriment of the community.
“It would be a major loss. This park is used by seniors for exercise, families just to come out and play in open space,” Combs said.
“We know that there are individuals that need outdoor spaces. There are multiple communities within Clifton. We are coming together as those individual communities and becoming one community. We know that the more people we can get to understand what we’re trying to achieve, the better off we will be, and the more likely we will be to reach our goal,” he said.
Their method to save the park, according to Combs, is simply making their collective voice heard.
“I’ve lived in Clifton since 1990, and Clifton is the only community in the valley without an identity. People are glad to say they’re from Palisade where it’s wine country. Fruita is becoming a little Moab in terms of the opportunities for biking. Clifton has no identity. What we want to do is create an identity for Clifton, a positive identity, where people can cling to and say, ‘this is my community. I am Clifton. I am a Cliftonite,’ ” Combs said.
The park’s fate remains unknown, but a considerable number of Clifton residents don’t want to lose it, Combs said.
“We want the community to be involved in this. We know that we cannot do this on our own. We’re doing something to enhance our community. We don’t just want this to be a park for people who live in Clifton; we want it to be a park for all Mesa County residents,” Combs said.