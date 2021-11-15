It’s not just trash talk. Clifton is becoming a cleaner, safer and better place to live, thanks to a pilot project that began three years ago.
According to Greg St. Martin, Mesa County code compliance officer, the Clifton area had the most code violations of household trash and property waste because of the high poverty, evictions and older population. It also has the highest population for the total land mass.
“We were looking for ways to be proactive in helping people,” St. Martin said. “Some residents were having to choose between between (the cost of) eating or taking the trash out (to the landfill).”
St. Martin said in the past, efforts failed to clean up the Clifton area because of the lack of financial resources, partnerships and liability issues.
With the help of several county agencies, the pilot program in 2019 to revitalize and clean up one square mile of the area (33 Road to 32 Road and D Road to E Road) was a huge success, yielding 140 tons of waste.
The agencies involved in this three-day beautification project were Mesa County Community Development, Mesa County Public Health, the Community Transformation Group, Mesa County Sheriff’s Department and FCI Construction, all of which donated the manpower and machines for the 2019 endeavor. The project cost $23,500 after volunteer donations.
“It was a grassroots effort from the beginning, which is the reason it worked,” St. Martin said. “We had vision, support and resources we didn’t have before.”
As an indirect result of the cleanup effort, crime in Clifton dropped by 12.3%. According to St. Martin, the “broken window theory” suggests that areas with excessive trash breed individuals who commit crimes. Surveys from Clifton residents supported the theory as the most important priority on their minds was cleaning up the neighborhood.
According to St. Martin, the cleanup provided residents with the most tangible example of service from a government agency the area had seen.
Although efforts were hampered in 2020 by the pandemic, the four-day cleanup effort in 2020 doubled to a 2-mile radius.
Most notably, there were only 15 code violations instead of 54 in areas serviced the previous year.
More agencies, including the County Commission, got involved in the 2020 cleanup, which yielded 209 tons of trash and waste at a cost of $146,000 (because of a lack of bids).
Fast forwarding to this year’s 10-day cleanup from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11, the effort concentrated on 32 to 33 roads and D Road to Interstate 70 covering a 3-mile radius.
St. Martin said at a town hall meeting prior to the cleanup, “people were in tears, saying it makes such a difference.”
Sorter Construction, which received the county bid, removed 344 tons of waste in 10 days and expanded the cleanup area to 3 miles at a cost of $132,407.
Since this dramatic success, the project will become a county budgeted item.
Plans for the next cleanup are for March or April with a larger circumference area.
“People deserve to live in a vibrant, safe community,” said Sheriff Todd Rowell. “It takes time, commitment and collaboration to build safer neighborhoods. Clifton is undergoing a transformation, and the Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of that effort.”