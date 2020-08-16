A recent change in its telephone payment services caused confusion among some Clifton Water District customers this month.
District Manager Dale Tooker said the district changed its credit card merchant service provider about a month ago. The change meant customers who pay by phone would need to call a different number to make a payment.
However, Tooker said the July bill still listed the old number. He said some also had saved the former number and found it was not working when they tried to call.
“Out of the 12,000 customers that we serve, 20 or 30% of those customers use credit cards,” Tooker said. “Many of them utilize our webpage to go out and pay their bill, but some of them had saved that telephone number to make their payment.”
Tooker said they had gotten feedback from customers who had trouble making a payment.
However, he said the district website did list the correct number and that their customer service representatives were able to connect customers who called the office to the new payment number.
Payment at the physical location was limited to a drop box outside the office until this week when their drive-up service reopened, he said.
“We do have a drop box here at our office,” Tooker said. “Recently, we opened back up our drive thru. In the past three or four months, we basically shut down our foot traffic into our office, as most organizations have.”
The payment confusion coincided with the July 31 end of the state’s moratorium on disconnecting water service because of delinquent payments.
A customer who contacted The Daily Sentinel who had trouble paying by phone said they had not felt comfortable making a payment in the drop box. Their water service was disconnected last week.
Tooker said the district had been reaching out to customers in danger of losing their water service once the moratorium ended and offered to come up with payment plans to avoid shutting off their service.
“People are frustrated when they get their water turned off, and we don’t like to turn people’s water off either,” Tooker said. “So it’s always better to try to work with them than it is to disconnect their water.”
He said when they began contacting customers in July, around 580 accounts were delinquent.
Last week, the district did begin shutting off water to delinquent accounts, but Tooker said, after their outreach efforts, the number of accounts still delinquent was down to 108.
Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said they began shutting off delinquent accounts last week as well.
She said the city has always been willing to provide payment plans for delinquent customers to avoid having their water shut off. She said that practice has continued the current situation as well.
“We didn’t have a huge number of people that were delinquent, but those that we did have, we worked out payment plans with them,” Kim said. “That’s always been the case. We’ve had very few that we’ve had to actually disconnect, even before COVID.”
Tooker said disconnecting service for non-payment is a normal process for any utility, but that the district in normal times provides a lengthy period, up to 115 days, to make their payments before losing service.
He said during the moratorium they continued to bill customers and the vast majority continued paying their bills.
“In advance of July 31 we began contacting all of our customers,” Tooker said. “We continued to send out bills and notices to identify what their water bill is and if they chose not to pay it during that moratorium they did not get their water shut off.”
Overall Tooker said he thought his customer service team did a good job reaching out to customers before their service was terminated. Both Tooker and Kim said they wanted to continue to work with customers who were struggling to make payments, rather than turn off service.
“The main message to our customers was if they have a situation where they are delinquent they just need to call our customer service folks and work out a payment plan,” Kim said. “We’ve always had that policy. We’re always trying to work with customers if they are in a pinch.”