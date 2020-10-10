Some customers in the Clifton Water District have reported an unusual increase in their bill recently, which District Manager Dale Tooker said was likely due to a later than normal meter reading.
Tooker said the district has been contacted by some of its customers about a recent billing period and they have seen social media posts referencing higher billing as well. Tooker said they have been looking into the issue.
“We’ve continued to look at the validity of those increases,” Tooker said. “It appears that the majority of the comments are associated with people seeing an increase in their water bill that was provided for them in September, which would have been for their usage from August.”
Tooker said the district read its customers meters about five or six days later than normal for that month, which could show an increased usage of 20% or more. The later readings were taken after the district experienced a computer issue.
“We had some computer issues with reading the meter,” Tooker said. “So we had to go back and reread the meters. It only takes about three days to go back in and reread the meters. So, instead of estimating the meters, we chose to go back in and actually just extend it and read them as quickly as we possibly could.”
When the district originally went to read meters Tooker said a portion of those readings were either deleted or failed to upload. He said the readings are accurate, but cover a longer timespan than customers are used to.
“We read meters about five to six days later than we normally would,” Tooker said. “So if we would have had meters read on say September 5 or 6, they got read on September 10 and 11. There was about five or six days additional time. That can have an effect on the total amount of water usage.”
Tooker said they have had customers who believed they had a leak, which they have looked into. He said for most customers that was likely not the case and that they should see their bill go back to normal or be less than normal in the next bill.
The district did not increase rates, Tooker said. He said they have also been following measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic that have reduced fees in some cases. He said they are not assessing late fees or discontinuation charges and are not charging an additional fee to pay by credit card. He said the district's customer service team has been answering questions from customers and are able to help with billing issues.
“When it comes to a fundamental approach to providing drinking water, we take that pretty seriously in terms of making sure our customers are well taken care of, but certain things do happen,” Tooker said.