Clifton’s water remains safe to drink despite adverse conditions upstream affecting the Colorado River, according to the Clifton Water District.
“The water continues to remain perfectly safe to drink even though the Colorado River looks like a muddy mess,” the district said in a press release Wednesday.
Clifton draws its water from the Colorado River, according to the release, and above average rainfall in July has led to flooding and debris flows upstream.
“The convergence of multiple flash floods, debris from the fire, ash, vegetation, and mud have created large swings in water quality and clarity of the Colorado River,” the release said.
According to the release, Clifton’s water treatment plant is uniquely suited to cleaning the water in these conditions, in which other water treatment plants might struggle.
Water users in Clifton may notice some variations in taste, mineral content and temperature of the water, according to the release, but the water is safe to drink.
“Operators are working around the clock to continuously monitor and respond to the extreme and immediate fluctuations in the Colorado River,” the release said.