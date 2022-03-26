Shelby Kunz was born with scoliosis, a condition in which the spine twists and curves to the side. All of his discs are ruptured and only a couple of his vertebrae aren’t fused above his tailbone.
He homeschools his kids and has had relative mobility despite his condition and despite a high tolerance to medication, even including morphine. What prevents him from writhing in bed and screaming in pain each night is his prescription to narcotics. He’s been prescribed narcotics for his condition for more than a quarter-century — including all of his adult life.
A longtime Western Slope resident, Kunz has lived in both Fruita and Montrose over the years, in order to be close to the best treatment he could receive because, amid the statewide crackdown on opioid prescriptions, few institutions are in a position to prescribe regular pain medications for those who need them in perpetuity.
In recent years, he and his family moved to Grand Junction to be close to Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists as, amid changing laws in Colorado about the standards for opioid prescriptions for patients, it became the only pain clinic in the region that prescribes the medication he needs.
However, Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists, and the Redlands Mesa Surgery Center, both in the same building and owned by Ohio-based DECA Health, will soon close its doors.
Once that happens, Kunz will be among many patients on the Western Slope of Colorado with no way to legally access narcotics for chronic pain treatment.
“We’re talking hundreds of people who are now, all of a sudden with no notice, stuck in a situation where you have these options: you have to move now because you’re not going to be able to get medicine anymore, or find another way to heal,” Kunz said.
On March 8, the staffs at Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists and the Redlands Mesa Surgery Center were both blindsided by an announcement from DECA Health: The surgery center would be closing April 1, with Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists to follow April 8.
Still stunned to learn they would all be out of their jobs within the next month, the pain clinic’s specialists sent notices that day to all of its patients relaying the news.
LEGAL HURDLES TO PRESCRIPTIONS
In May 2018, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law Senate Bill 18-22 for Clinical Practice for Opioid Prescribing. Under the law, a prescriber must limit a patient’s initial prescription of an opioid to a seven-day supply if the prescriber has not written an opioid prescription for the patient in the last 12 months. The prescriber may exercise discretion in including a second fill for a seven-day supply.
These limits do not apply if, in the judgment of the prescriber, the patient meets certain criteria, such as chronic pain that typically lasts longer than 90 days or past the time of normal healing.
While pain clinics are the only medical entity legally allowed to prescribe regular narcotics for chronic pain in the Centennial State, Colorado’s standards for prescribing are high for doing so.
Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists makes patients who are prescribed narcotics sign controlled substance agreements (CSAs), in which they’re subject to drug screens, have to see a counselor or therapist once a month, and receive an opioid risk assessment (ORE) from a psychiatrist. This way, a patient’s mental health is accounted for as deeply as their physical health.
There are three other prominent pain clinics on the Western Slope, with two in the Grand Valley and one in Delta, but none of them prescribe narcotics for chronic pain. The Daily Sentinel reached out to each pain clinic for insight into their decisions not to prescribe narcotics, but they did not respond.
Kunz said he talked to his insurance company and called more than 15 pain clinics in his network, from Glenwood Springs to Rifle to other clinics in the valley. All of them are willing to provide injections of medication, but for many including Kunz, injections aren’t a substitute for prescribed narcotics.
When these clinics do have a recommendation for a clinic that prescribes narcotics for chronic pain, it’s always the same one: Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists — the reason for the call in the first place.
“They make you see a psychiatrist once every six months because they’re concerned about people dealing with depression and possibly suicide,” Kunz said. “They don’t want anybody to go down that road because it’s an issue when it comes to opioids. What do you think is going to happen when they cut everybody off like this and everybody is dealing with massive amounts of pain?
“If they’re concerned about suicide because of depression and pain, what about the withdrawal symptoms? Every time they change your medication, they do it very slowly because you have to slowly come down off of this stuff, and they’re just cutting people off. Hundreds of people.”
DECA Health President William James provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel, titled as a “statement to the community,” about the clinic’s impending closure:
“Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists (CIPS) was founded in 2013 and was the area’s first integrated pain management program providing psychology, physical therapy, medical management and advanced interventional options for patients suffering from acute and chronic pain.
“The onset of COVID created a national crisis of shortage of health care workers and consequently burgeoning costs. For more than two years, we subsidized CIPS to maintain care for our patients.”
“With the same national challenges across our network, we reached a point that CIPS was unable to continue to provide the quality care to our patients that we expect.
“We are working with other providers in the community to transition our patients’ care and thank the community for support over the past 8 years.”
OTHER OPTIONS
There are alternatives for chronic pain treatment to an extent, for some. For example, at Family Health West, pain management specialists can provide options such as spinal cord stimulation, steroid shots, nerve blocks, targeted radiology abrasion and acupuncture that could provide some relief for those with chronic pain.
“Family Health West takes a multidisciplinary approach to pain from the latest advances in our interventional pain center, orthopedic evaluations, alternative treatments with our rehabilitation specialists, neuropsychological therapy, as well as traditional physical and occupational therapy,” said Family Health West President and CEO Korrey Klein in a statement to the Sentinel.
“Family Health West provides unique services as well, including minimally invasive spine procedures, pool therapy, and driving rehabilitation services that cannot only reduce pain but overcome debility caused by a patient’s pain. Family Health West is uniquely suited to treat both the physical and psychological impacts of both acute and chronic pain.”
However, for people like Kunz and hundreds of others who have depended on Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists for so long, those measures won’t be enough to fill the void once healed by narcotics once their one source of the best treatment available for their personal ailments goes away.
Kunz’ primary concern isn’t even himself. He said he’s among the younger people relying on Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists, as any time he’s gone to the clinic, he’s been surrounded by people “twice his age,” people who are likewise uncertain about their medical futures.
“I can barely do stuff as is. I don’t know how somebody that’s a single person dealing with a disability that causes massive chronic pain is supposed to up and move in a few weeks,” Kunz said.
“You can’t even sell a house that quickly. Then there’s going to be a big lapse of no meds. They’re telling everybody, ‘Well, contact your primary care provider and maybe they can get you a little extra,’ and my doctor’s not going to prescribe me narcotics. They’re like, ‘Oh, heck no. I’m not touching that.’ All it takes is one overdose or medicine getting lost or stolen or sold and they’ll lose their license.”