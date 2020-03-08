So, it was a mixed bag from space this week, sort of a good news-bad news-OK, fine, let children have all the fun news situation.
The good news is that on Monday, NASA posted pretty much the greatest job listing in the history of the universe, and I’m going to be an astronaut! Maybe!
Yep, job title: Astronaut Candidate.
(You can see it at usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/561186900; apply by March 31.)
NASA is hiring for Artemis Generation astronauts and per the job description, extensive travel is required. I will treasure that hiring tidbit until the day I die.
Also per the job description, astronauts “will be exposed to physically taxing activities (e.g. being in confined spaces, being under water for extended periods of training, and working in potentially dangerous situations).”
I’m fine with all that, but where the train possibly jumps the tracks of my astronautical career is in the requirement for 20/20 vision — mine is akin to that of your more cave-dwelling or deep-sea species — and an advanced degree in a STEM field.
Unfortunately, the STEM arts are not among my gifts, and I celebrate and salute those who do possess these abilities.
I also, possibly, sugar your gas tanks in a fit of unseemly jealousy, assuming I can momentarily free my fingers from their primary use as tools of counting.
However! I do possess skills and talents that would make me an absolute treat, in space, including:
An infinite appetite for blurting possibly incorrect geographical observations. I can just picture myself with my face pressed to a window in the space station, gazing down at Earth and asking no one in particular, “Is that St. Lucia? I’m pretty sure that’s St. Lucia. Wait, no, are we over the Caribbean? OK, because that could also be Vanuatu.”
An extensive knowledge of and appetite for science fiction, so that any time I and the rest of the crew heard a weird noise, I would happily share what it could be.
An ability to solve for X, which I will have you know I did just the other day when I needed to increase a proportion. Put that STEM in your pipe and smoke it, NASA!
None of this may matter, though, because here’s this week’s bad news from space: An asteroid is headed this way.
And OK, sure, astronomers have known about it since 1998, but I just learned about it this week so that makes it news.
Asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is going to zoom within 3,908,791 miles of Earth at 2:56 a.m. April 29, traveling at 19,461 miles per hour.
In the grand panorama of space, that is very close and if you want to lose some real sleep, start thinking about all the things zooming around out there while we just sit here on our planet like patsies.
In fact, NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies and Jet Propulsion Laboratory track near-Earth object close approaches, and all of a sudden I feel like I’m standing on a very narrow median in the middle of 12 lanes of highway traffic.
The thing that would make me feel better about all this is if NASA would have let me name the Mars 2020 rover, but alas, they let a bunch of kids do it. Fine.
The name, announced Thursday, is Perseverance, suggested by students at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia.
I mean, OK, if you want to get children all interested in science and technology and excited about the infinite possibilities in this amazing universe, then I’m not going to file an official complaint with the cops, NASA.
I’m just saying I had some name ideas for the rover, too, including:
What Was That?!: I feel that this name accurately represents the experience I would have on Mars, should I join the rover up there. My peripheral vision (and imagination) would be working overtime.
Last Train to Hanksville: On Wednesday, NASA released one of their clearest photos of Mars yet and not gonna lie, it looks like the desert outside Hanksville, Utah. In fact, isn’t there a Mars training station somewhere out there?
Indefatigable: I just feel like I don’t use this word often enough and it’s so resolute! So British Navy!
Huh: I mean, would it kill Mars to grow a tree?
Point being, these are busy and exciting times for space and assuming we survive this asteroid, I will be happy to solve for X if you’ll just let me up there.
Rachel Sauer is at rs81501@gmail.com, but may not be able to respond to email right away because reception is poor in space.