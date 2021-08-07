Closing arguments in the trial of Christopher Rizo, who is accused of shooting two men and killing one of them following the 2020 Super Bowl, were given Friday with the defense arguing he was acting in self defense.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Melinda Shishim outlined the timeline of events in the case during her closing arguments, saying they corroborate the testimony of Bill Huddleston, who was one of the men shot. The man who was killed was Thomas Huddleston, Bill Huddleston’s brother.
Defense attorney Kara Smith called into question Bill Huddleston’s account of the events following the 2020 Super Bowl saying his statements had been inconsistent and that he has a “tenuous relationship” with the truth.
Huddleston, Smith said, had concocted a story about being held at gunpoint and robbed to cover up that he had initiated the fight and that “he got his brother killed.” She also said he had a financial incentive through a workers compensation claim and victim’s compensation payment, calling it a “windfall.”
“He’s made some good money in the last year and a half,” Smith said.
Both the prosecution and defense laid out a similar story about what happened during the Super Bowl. The Huddlestons, who were truckers from out of state, met at Roosters in Grand Junction off Instate 70 at exit 26 to watch the game.
Rizo also went to the restaurant to watch the game, but became belligerent with other guests and staff. He was asked to leave around halftime.
After the game, the Huddlestons were walking back to their trucks parked at the TA Express truck stop, 2222 U.S. Highway 6&50, when they crossed paths with Rizo who was in his own vehicle. This is where the version of events begins to differ.
Smith argued that Rizo stopped to continue to “trash talk” as he had been doing at the bar. The three walked to the Huddlestons’ trucks where Bill Huddleston continued to argue with Rizo. Thomas Huddleston returned to his truck.
As they were arguing, Smith said Bill Huddleston had had enough and swung at Rizo, making him the aggressor. She said Thomas Huddleston emerged with a revolver and Rizo drew his gun and a gunfight broke out in which both Huddleston and Rizo opened fire.
Rizo had a semi automatic handgun, which Smith said was able to fire faster than Huddleston’s revolver. She said that allowed him to effectively defend himself.
“That Mr. Rizo won the gun fight doesn’t mean he wasn’t acting in self defense,” Smith said.
The prosecution argued that Rizo not only was the aggressor and not defending himself, but had been in the process of kidnapping and robbing the two men at gunpoint when Huddleston attempted to defend himself from Rizo. Rizo left the scene with Thomas Huddleston’s gun and Bill Huddleston’s cellphone. He discarded the cellphone and kept the gun.
Shisham pointed out that one of Thomas Huddleston’s gunshot wounds was in the back, questioning how that fit with a claim of self defense. She pointed to Rizo’s own statements to the truckers that he knew where they’d be sleeping that night and his odd behavior with the police after he was arrested.
Bill Huddleston also did not leave the scene, Shisham said, while Rizo went to a friend’s house where he told friends that he had shot two people and was suicidal.
While Shisham granted that Huddleston had some inconsistencies in describing the events, he had just been shot. Furthermore she said the timeline and events Huddleston described were corroborated by surveillance video.
The defense also pointed out that the video does not show Rizo with a gun in his hand as the three walked to the trucks and that the other truckers at the truck stop didn’t witness a robbery.
The defense also called into question the investigation into the shooting calling it “half assed,” while Shisham said investigators had done a thorough job.