The court heard closing statements Wednesday in the trial of Brian Cohee II, the 21-year-old Grand Junction man who is accused of murdering 69-year-old Warren Barnes in February, 2021.
Cohee has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
In the prosecution’s closing statement, Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre said the evaluation of Cohee’s mental state by the state of Colorado concluded Cohee was able to distinguish right from wrong, and therefore would be considered sane for the purposes of the plea.
Defense Attorney Kara Smith also echoed her side’s opening statement, saying a perfect storm overrode Cohee’s ability to know right from wrong at the time of the killing.
In Colorado, in order to be found not legally sane at the time of a crime, a person must be fount incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
Mahre noted you can have a mental disease or defect and still be sane.
Cohee was arrested March 1, 2021, after his parents found Barnes’s head and hands in Cohee’s closet.
Smith described Cohee as being “in the throes of a confluence of mental disorders and psychological vulnerabilities.”
Cohee suffered from major depressive disorder, ADHD and autism, Smith said. He was also unmedicated at the time of the crime, exacerbating his disorders.
Smith said it was clear something had gone horribly wrong in Cohee’s mind in order for him to murder someone in such a gruesome manner.
Cohee had been experiencing increased paranoia and psychosis leading up to the murder, Smith said.
“People don’t hide what they perceive to be wrong,” Mahre said, echoing a message the prosecution used in its opening statement.
Mahre noted Cohee hid Barnes’s head and hands in his closet before it was found by his mother.
Cohee also hid blood spatter on a jumpsuit he was wearing by putting it in the washing machine to remove the blood, Mahre said. He also washed his shoes in the bathtub.
He also returned to the scene of the crime because of concerns about fingerprints that may have been left at the scene despite wearing multiple pairs of gloves, Mahre said.
In addition, he tried to hide evidence by putting Barnes’s body in the Colorado River at the Blue Heron boat ramp, Mahre said, when he got his car stuck.
Mahre also noted Cohee had a calendar event for the time of the murder labeled “first,” which he deleted.
Mahre referenced Cohee telling police he told Barnes he had been wanting to murder someone for a long time.
“This is an action where the defendant simply wanted to kill someone and chose Mr. Barnes at random,” Mahre said.
Smith said Cohee hadn’t been planning a murder, but rather had been acting on restricted interests, which were consuming and animating him during the episode.
Mahre said Cohee researched victims and selected a high-risk victim, a homeless man, because he thought that type of victim wouldn’t be missed.
Smith said rather than selecting a victim, Cohee had a psychotic event, the foundation for which was laid by his disorders and environmental stressors, which was triggered by seeing Barnes.
Weeks before the murder, Cohee researched neck stab wounds and homeless people, Mahre said.
Cohee had a kit to carry out the murder, Mahre said, and rebuilt the kit after the first one was taken away by his parents.
He told investigators he tried to find secluded areas rather than public areas because of the lower chances of being seen, Mahre said.
“This was the defendant’s created act,” Mahre said. “This was not an opportunity that crossed his path.”
Earlier in the day, Thomas Gray, a psychologist with the state of Colorado’s Behavioral Health Office, testified to rebut the testimony of Paul Spragg, a psychologist who testified on behalf of the defense.
Gray was one of the people who conducted the evaluation of Cohee’s insanity plea for the state, reaching the conclusion that Cohee was not insane when he killed Barnes.
Spragg contended in his testimony that Cohee was experiencing a psychotic episode when he killed Barnes.
Mahre said in her closing statement Spragg is not qualified to perform an insanity evaluation for the court, and he overlooked Cohee’s planning and cover-up in his evaluation.
Gray said nothing in Spragg’s report or testimony would make him change his ultimate opinion on the case, which is that Cohee was able to distinguish right from wrong when he killed Barnes, and therefore was not insane. “He was quite capable of distinguishing right from wrong,” Gray said.
Smith took issue with the state’s report in her closing statement, saying the evaluators took an “overly simplistic” approach, and the report ignored Cohee’s depression and other factors in finding Cohee sane.