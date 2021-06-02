The prosecution in the trial of John Eddy said in closing arguments Tuesday that he was hired to kill a man in 2018, while the defense said the shooting was an accident.
The prosecution and defense offered their closing arguments Tuesday highlighting each side’s version of the events that led to the killing of Kyle Free on April 11, 2018. The jury will then decide if Eddy is guilty of murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder, or of lesser charges.
Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle laid out a timeline of events he said showed John Eddy agreed to kill Kyle Free on behalf of Kyle and Kerby Billings. The two Billings were dealing methamphetamines, Tuttle said, and believed Free was a “snitch.”
In e-messages Kyle Billings told Eddy that Free was “a dead man.” Eddy said he needed a gun, which Billings said he could provide. Eddy then contacted a second man as backup, David Castro, who was convicted of second degree murder in the case in the fall of 2019.
Over the course of three days, the messages talk of a “greenlight” and a “mission” that Eddy had agreed to. Defense attorney Stephan Schweissing said those messages were about a different person and did not reference Free. Tuttle said they showed a “hit” had been ordered.
In the early morning of April 11, 2018, Free’s girlfriend Rebecca Walker called Eddy and asked him to come to the house. She testified earlier in the case, Tuttle said, that she knew Eddy would kill Free. Walker previously pleaded guilty for her role in his death and was sentenced to 51 years in prison.
Free was locked in Walker’s garage that morning. Eddy and Castro kicked the locked door in, Tuttle said, and confronted Free. Eddy fired three shots, one striking Castro and the other two hitting Free, Tuttle said. No one called 911 and Eddy returned the next morning to take a picture of the body, which Tuttle said he did to prove to Billings that the job had been completed. Walker later arranged for another man to remove the body from her garage.
Eddy told police after he was arrested months later, first that Castro had been the gunman and he had not entered the garage, then that he had killed Free, but he had been attacked by Free with a bat that had nails sticking out of it. No bat was found at Walker’s house during a police search.
There was a picture, taken using Eddy’s phone, on the morning of April 9 showing Free holding a sword. Schweissing said Eddy apparently hung out with Free that morning taking multiple pictures. He questioned why Eddy hadn’t killed him that morning.
In the version of events offered by the defense, Eddy and Castro opened the door to the garage and were attacked by Free. Eddy drew his gun and fired three times hitting both Castro and Free. Schweissing said no one is arguing that shooting Castro was an accident and he said killing Free was also an accident.
The jury began deliberating in mid-afternoon on Tuesday and had not returned a verdict by the end of the day.