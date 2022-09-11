Candidates took to the stage Saturday for the Western Colorado Candidate Debates less than two months out from the election.
The event was hosted by Club 20 in partnership with Colorado Mesa University and the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
House District 55 encompasses most of Grand Junction, and vying for a seat in District 55 are Republican Rick Taggart, 71, and Democrat Damon Davis, 46.
District 55 has no incumbent, as Republican Janice Rich was term-limited and now the lone candidate for Senate District 7.
Taggart, a former Grand Junction mayor and current city council member, won the GOP primary in June. Davis, a Grand Junction attorney, announced his run earlier this year, pitting the two men against each other for the upcoming election.
Davis was registered as a Republican until 2019, according to state voting records, but is now a registered Democrat.
Taggart and Davis were the first at the podiums on Saturday, where they debated issues like energy, political divide and water, among others.
Mitigating climate change and its residual effects was a recurring point of discussion, particularly within the context of energy usage.
“I will fight to protect and conserve our water and I will fight to protect our environment, both for the economic benefits it provides and for its role in our outdoor recreation and our cultural heritage,” Davis said.
While Taggart agreed that water issues and sustainability were important, he remained firm on his stance that regulations ought to be lessened.
“My career has been in the outdoor industry, so I certainly have a concern about climate change and sustainability, but we can’t get from A to Z when it comes to renewable energy. We have to, at this point, curtail and roll back some of the regulations that we’ve put on our oil and gas industry,” Taggart said.
When asked by the moderator about each of their top issues, Taggart mentioned the state of education and how underfunded it is, as well as inflation and affordability, mentioning again that he thinks regulations need to be lowered.
Davis said that water, affordable housing and infrastructure were among his top three local issues.
Both men spoke about their individual approaches of bridging the divide between rural and urban communities, especially between the Front Range and Western Colorado.
HOUSE DISTRICT 54
Next to the stage were two candidates who are battling for a seat in House District 54, Matt Soper, the Republican incumbent, and AliceMarie Slaven-Emond, the Democratic candidate.
Far more contentious of a debate than the one which preceded it, Soper and Slaven-Emond traded ideas on the current status of mental health, agriculture and amplifying representation for the Western Slope.
Soper cited one of Slaven-Emond’s past Facebook posts where she supposedly supported the idea of raising tuition for out-of-state university students, which Soper described as “troubling.”
Slaven-Emond, a nurse practitioner in Delta, defended her stance, saying that doing so would ultimately benefit students who were Colorado residents.
In addition to House District 55 and 54, daytime debates on Saturday included House District 57, 58, 59, 26, and 13 as well as Senate District 7 and 8, Colorado Secretary of State, Colorado State Treasurer and Colorado Attorney General.
Elections are Nov. 8, 2022.
HOUSE DISTRICT 57
Natural resource talk dominated the discussion between House District 57 candidates, both of whom boast significant personal credentials in the field.
Incumbent Perry Will, a Republican from New Castle, touted his legislative experience as well as his decades in Colorado Parks and Wildlife during his debate with Democrat Elizabeth Velasco, a wildlands firefighter.
The race for HD57 is particularly notable because of the way the district was redrawn during the latest redistricting cycle. Previously a safe Republican seat, the district now includes Pitkin County and a sliver of Eagle County. As a result, the new district leans democratic by about 15 percentage points, according to the Colorado Legislative Redistricting Commission, which examined voting trends for the last eight elections before redrawing those lines.
Both candidates agreed a top issue for the district was protecting forest and river health, with Will drawing a link between the two.
“I always talk about the best reservoir in the whole world is a healthy forest,” Will said.
Velasco noted the damage caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon as well as the threat to ranchers posed by wildfire.
“As a wildland fire fighter, I see that for ranchers, their land is their livelihood,” Velasco said.
During the period in which candidates were allowed to question each other, Will leaned on his legislative experience and stumped Velasco when he asked if she was familiar with the prior appropriation doctrine, a key tenant in Colorado water law.
Will also asked Velasco if she voted for wolf reintroduction — Velasco said “No, I don’t think I did” — and if she “supported green energy to detriment of rural economies and tax bases.”
“I don’t agree with how you’re framing that question,” Velasco answered, “especially because we must make sure that our working families have good paying jobs.”
For her part, Velasco quizzed Will on abortion and some of his past votes. Will voted against House Bill 1279, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in Colorado. Will defended the vote saying the government should not play a role in abortion but that the bill went “way too far.”
Responding to a question from Velasco about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Will said states should have the right to set their own rules on abortion access.
“The overturning of Roe vs. Wade is not that huge an issue. It’s been made into a huge issue but abortion rights are not going away,” Will said.
Tom Hesse contributed to the reporting of this story.