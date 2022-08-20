The Colorado Department of Education released its Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) data this week, detailing statewide scores across all grades in mathematics and English language arts (ELA) tests.

All but one grade in Mesa County Valley School District 51 saw year-over-year improvement, as a greater percentage of students in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grades either met or exceeded proficiency in both the math and ELA CMAS tests this spring compared to the spring of 2021.