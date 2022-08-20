The Colorado Department of Education released its Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) data this week, detailing statewide scores across all grades in mathematics and English language arts (ELA) tests.
All but one grade in Mesa County Valley School District 51 saw year-over-year improvement, as a greater percentage of students in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth grades either met or exceeded proficiency in both the math and ELA CMAS tests this spring compared to the spring of 2021.
Only seventh-grade students saw a dip in math and ELA, dropping by 3.9% year-over-year in the former and 1.2% in the latter. However, all other grades made progress in CMAS’ annual data.
“We are incredibly proud of our students who made growth in their learning in 2021-22 and our D51 staff who remained focused and helped support them during a time of unprecedented disruption due to the pandemic,” said D51 Superintendent Brian Hill in a district statement. “We want to celebrate our accomplishments as a district while also recognizing there is room for more growth. Our work is not complete until all students are performing at or above grade level and we have met our Strategic Plan goals for student academic success.”
Fourth-grade students in the district had particularly strong test scores, greatly exceeding the state average for CMAS math scores as 36.9% of students met or exceeded proficiency compared to the state proficiency rate of 30.7%. Additionally, 43.2% of D51 fourth-grade students met or exceeded ELA proficiency, nearly matching the statewide percentage of 44.1%.
In his weekly superintendent’s report, Hill pointed out district fourth-graders’ academic achievements.
“I especially want to shout out our fourth-graders, who beat the state average for CMAS math proficiency by more than six percentage points,” Hill said.
Some of the biggest percentage jumps between 2021 and 2022 came in sixth-grade ELA (a 14.9% proficiency jump to 39.2%, compared to 43% statewide), eighth-grade ELA (an 8% proficiency jump to 40%, compared to 43.9% statewide) and eighth-grade math (a 6.5% proficiency jump to 29.6%, compared to 32.4% statewide).
The highest proficiency rate in the district came courtesy of fifth-graders on ELA tests, with 44.3% of students meeting or exceeding proficiency, compared to 45.4% proficiency statewide.
“While we know we still have work to do to ensure that all D51 students are successful, let’s take a moment to recognize the efforts of our D51 teachers, admin, and staff for helping our students grow academically through a challenging couple of years,” Hill said.