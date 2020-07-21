With only a month left before the majority of students begin returning to Colorado Mesa University, the school has released its interim Safe Together, Strong Together report detailing the history of its response to the coronavirus COVID-19, as well as its path forward.
“I would say we’re really really excited at the prospect of getting students back on campus,” CMU Vice President John Marshall said. “A university campus, just to state the obvious, is not built for not having students around, but injecting that with a healthy dose of clear-eyed humility.”
The report describes the first two phases of its reopening, which began in May with limited reopenings of some of its facilities followed by a wider reopening in June, including some students returning to campus. It provides information on the activities of its subcommittees, which looked at everything from securing tests to athletics.
The Safer Together Stronger Together Task Force is now reviewing the updated comprehensive opening plan, which includes plans for student housing, dining and academics necessary to return to campus.
“We’ve had many many people put in literally thousands and thousands of hours to prepare, and frankly lots more work to go, but recognizing this is a very dynamic situation and pretty unprecedented times,” Marshall said. “I think we’re going into this recognizing there are probably elements of this we haven’t quite figured out and we’ll have to tackle some of those unknowns as they come.”
Task Force co-chair and director of CMU’s physician assistant studies program Amy Bronson, said the university is closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 in Mesa County, which has seen a rise in total cases and hospitalizations over the past month. Bronson said CMU is focused on mitigating risk on campus, but knows there will be some cases. Its goal is to quickly find cases and track them to prevent further spread.
“It doesn’t really change our strategies that we look to utilize with baseline testing and follow up surveillance and contact tracing and all those pieces that we’re going to be doing on a regular basis to ensure our campus is as safe as possible,” Bronson said.
One of the first steps is to provide COVID-19 tests for the more than 11,000 students and 1,000 faculty returning to campus. Finding that number of tests has been a challenge, but Marshall said CMU is on the verge of securing that testing capacity.
“I think we’re minutes, not hours away from a final ink deal with a lab that will provide us sufficient test kits both for a main campus testing site, some testing sites across the Front Range, the metro area of Denver and then a cluster of test kits that can be mailed home to kids who are out of state or can’t reasonably access one of those sites,” Marshall said.
In addition to the testing, contact tracing and other measures the university has put in place, Bronson said the students, who will be kept in groups similar to “family units,” will play a big role.
“We don’t think it’s just one metric, just testing or just contact tracing,” Bronson said. “We really feel like it’s all these things and engaging our students to be a little bit more socially responsible and socially aware is going to be a huge piece of this equation working.”
Students want to return to campus, Marshall said, and that the reward of being allowed to do so will give them incentive them to follow health guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks. In a statement following the release of the interim report CMU President Tim Foster said it was a moral imperative that universities continue to provide students with a high-quality education.
“The pandemic is an opportunity for universities to reconnect with their foundational purpose and move forward responsibly with a renewed commitment to sustaining civil society,” Foster said in a statement. “The stakes are high — both for our country and our university — and continuing to transform lives and deliver knowledge is something we must do.”