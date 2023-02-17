For the past six years, the former Albertsons grocery store at 1830 N. 12th St. has sat vacant, becoming a 43,677-square-foot eyesore sitting just across the street from Colorado Mesa University.
It will soon be a blight no more, as the university purchased the building and property Dec. 16, 2022, for $3.5 million.
“(It took) a lot of negotiation,” said CMU Vice President of External Relations Derek Wagner. “It’s a property that’s been identified for well over 20 years within the CMU campus master plan that, if it ever became available, it’s one that we should try to acquire. Since the time the grocery store was vacant, we’ve been in conversation with the corporate office and it took a lot of time to make the deal happen. It finally got done in December.”
Colorado Mesa paid the appraised value of the building to acquire it. How the school will utilize the property remains uncertain, but the acquisition of the property was a necessary first step in CMU’s plans to transform the property.
“We’re in the process right now of updating the campus strategic plan,” Wagner said. “Part of that effort will include an update to the campus-facilities master plan. The plan for the property will be to sort of look at what the upcoming needs of campus are going to be across all different units of the institution and figure out what’s the highest and best use of that property, both for the institution as well as the surrounding community.”
As to why this past December was the time for CMU to buy the building, Wagner said there were two factors. The first was the years the property spent vacant and the second was the direction the university is headed in ensuring it has plenty of space for all of its campus needs.
The purchase came as the university continues to raise money for its Robinson Theater replacement project, which is estimated to cost $50-55 million.
“Our campus has grown exponentially over the past almost 20 years, and that growth has been facilitated by a number of partnerships: with the City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, individual donors,” Wagner said. “The growth of CMU has really been a community effort, so I would say, like our master plan said going back to 1999, if this property became available, we wanted to be in a position to try to acquire it, recognizing that we can add value to that property in the future and support the educational needs of our students and the workforce needs of the community.”
Colorado Mesa has already begun using the Albertsons site for student parking.
Wagner said that the university doesn’t currently have any similar property purchases on its immediate docket and didn’t specify any targeted properties on the university’s radar or plans for any such targeted properties.
Every year, as properties become available in the area the school has identified for campus expansion options — mostly to the west of campus along Seventh Street — CMU “works with neighbors when they’re ready to sale” and acquires those properties for various campus projects.