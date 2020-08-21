Colorado Mesa University students were back in classes this week with some celebrating the return in a not so socially distanced way.
CMU President Tim Foster said he didn’t have first-hand knowledge of back-to-campus parties, but that he did think some had happened and they were addressing that with students.
“I don’t think it’s that they don’t want to comply. I think they didn’t think about it,” Foster said. “They came back with their friends. They know their friends and they think it’s OK. We’ve had a couple conversations in the last 48 hours and said, ‘Guys, I know they’re your friends, but when you take your mask off and get in a confined space you need to stay with people you are really closely interacting with and not bring other folks into that setting.’”
Foster said he’s had conversations with students and sent an email reminding them of the university’s plan and the restrictions that come with it. CMU student Ryanne Parker said she thinks the message has been received.
“I think we all for the most part are on the same page,” Parker said. “It’s been communicated down to us from our president, from our coaches, from professors very well. I would say I do feel safe. I know those rules were implemented for a reason.”
The change in protocols doesn’t just mean not gathering in large groups, but wearing a mask and taking precautions when in the classroom, Parker said. She said she believes students are treating the situation seriously.
“I go into class and wipe down my desk, my chair and we do the same thing when we leave,” Parker said. “I have faith in my classmates. I have faith that the person that was in the classroom before me has taken care of their part and I am doing the same.”
Student Body Vice President Angel Bautista said he’s glad to be back on campus and that he and his fellow students want to be able to remain on campus. He said he thinks they can do what they need to to ensure in-person education remains an option.
“It’s a different component to being online as opposed to being on campus,” Bautista said. “There’s a lot of stuff that falls through the cracks. One of those things is the communication skills, being face to face and having that charismatic responses and critical thinking skills on the fly. It’s nice to be back on campus to really develop those skills.”
Parker agreed that it was nice to be back for in-person classes and to interact with her friends and classmates face to face again.
“It’s great to see the faces of my classmates again,” Parker said. “I think I got used to scheduling Zoom meetings with my classmates and using the internet to communicate with each other. Now just being able to get together in the same classroom has been great regarding my learning experience and just socially as well.”
Despite the early gatherings, Foster said the university is not altering its plan.
It will be doing about 250 random coronavirus tests a week and is prepared to trace any positive cases and ensure the virus does not spread.
“If we’re lucky, and it is luck, if we’re lucky there was no one there (at a party) who was a spreader and if we’re unlucky there was a spreader and we’re going to have to tell people you’re going to have to sit tight,” Foster said. “When, not if, when folks get infected I think we’re prepared to find them, identify them, identify who they’ve been in touch with and then limit the spread.”
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said he was confident in the plan CMU has put in place. He said as long as cases can be identified quickly they can keep the spread under control.
“CMU has such a great plan in place that they are able to intervene quickly,” Kuhr said. “So that’s the thing that makes me confident about what CMU is doing and what their plan is. They’ve got their metrics set up to provide an early warning along the way to be able to intervene and make sure things don’t get out of hand.”