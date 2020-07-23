In order for students and faculty to return to Colorado Mesa University in the fall, they’ll have to take an exclusive COVID-19 test provided by Gary Community Investments.
Students, faculty and staff can take the tests in-person at a designated testing site in 32 counties on the Western Slope and Front Range. Anyone living outside of these counties or out of state can take an at-home test delivered by mail, the school said in a news release.
The tests will be administered through GCI’s COVIDCheck Colorado
“The purpose of the partnership is to continue CMU’s statewide leadership efforts to safely return to in-person teaching and learning,” Colorado Mesa President Tim Foster was quoted saying in the news release. “COVIDCheck Colorado’s integrated approach to COVID-19 testing, symptom tracking and contact tracing helps achieve that goal.”
In-person testing will begin on July 27 and run through August 13. For at-home testing, the university recommends allowing an eight-day period from receiving the test to returning to campus. That includes testing oneself during a four day period, about 48 hours to receive results after the lab has received the test, and includes expected move-in date.
The university hosted a live Q&A on Facebook on Thursday. John Marshall, vice president of student services, and Amy Bronson, an assistant professor and director of the Physician Assistant Program, answered questions from parents on testing. Marshall guaranteed results would be available within 48 hours of the lab receiving the test.
Students who live outside of one of the 32 testing counties can travel to a testing site or go to a site not affiliated with the program but results could take longer. If students decide to go that route, they will need to answer a few questions online and upload an electronic file of their results.
Students will also need to use an app called, “Scout.” In it, students will be able to track their symptoms daily. It will also allow for contact tracing, Bronson said.
Just as with any other school rule, students are expected to track these daily.
“If they don’t, well they won’t be a student anymore,” Marshall said. “This is about safety. It’s a privilege to be on campus and I think the last four months have shown us that.”
If a student tests positive while on campus, they will be moved to off-campus housing to isolate and quarantine.
Marshall and Bronson reiterated that protocols will change.
“This is unplowed ground for all of us,” Marshall said. “There is no playbook here.”