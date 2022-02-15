Colorado Mesa University has received another grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Monday that the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to CMU to provide equipment and technology to support physical therapy, physician’s assistant and occupational therapy degree programs. The EDA’s grant will be matched with $280,495 in local funds.
The grant is expected to help create more than 200 jobs.
“President Biden is committed to supporting coal communities as they seek to diversify their economies,” Raimondo said in the EDA’s statement. “The new health care degree programs at Colorado Mesa University will provide opportunities to grow and expand the workforce in western Colorado, leading to increased job opportunities and creating a more diverse and resilient regional economy.”
“This major investment will make a big difference for Colorado Mesa University and help ensure that we can help more Coloradans have the skills to pursue growing opportunities as physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “This investment will unlock new opportunities for jobs, support Colorado Mesa University and empower the Grand Valley for even more success. We thank Secretary Raimondo and President Biden for their commitment to all of Colorado and to CMU students.”
Colorado Mesa recently unveiled its new 24,000-square-foot medical education building, the St. Mary’s Medical Education Center. The center houses the three programs benefiting from this grant, with 12 classrooms and labs, including a cadaver laboratory and group study areas.
The project responsible for this grant is possible because of the regional planning efforts led by the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado.
The Economic Development Administration funds the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen regional economies, create jobs and support private capital investment. This project is funded by the Assistance to Coal Communities Initiative, through which the EDA awards funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the decline of the coal industry and coal usage.