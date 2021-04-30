John Marshall has been offered the job to serve as the 10th president at Colorado Mesa University.
After a national search that produced more than 60 applicants, the current vice president of student services at CMU was chosen Thursday out of a field of three finalists. Marshall would replace President Tim Foster, who is retiring from the job this summer after 17 years on the job.
In a unanimous decision, members of CMU's Board of Trustees said they did so because of Marshall's background, historical knowledge of the university and abilities in a wide range of things, such as his leadership skills, working relationship with students and ability to create partnerships with the community.
"I have a deep sense of reverence for the institution and am excited for the opportunity to get started and continue to do my part to ensure CMU continues to thrive into the future," Marshall said.
Two of those trustees, Alison Griffin and Ray Anilionis, said they based their search somewhat on Foster and all of his amazing accomplishments with growing the university, but also with a mind to the future of higher education, one that focuses first on student needs and achievements.
"We weren't trying to find a clone of Tim Foster, but certainly his are big shoes to fill, and we've been certainly blessed to have had him lead this school to where it is today," Anilionis said.
"John checked a number of the boxes that we were looking for and can do," he added. "He has the ability to engage with various stakeholder groups, which are so important. He shows a willingness to work with all different groups. Historically in higher ed, you always have some friction. We are confident that he can reach out to them."
Marshall started working at the university, then known as Mesa State College, in 2007 as director of development. He's been vice president for student services since 2008.
That experience was of particular interest to the trustees, who say they want the university to continue to put its students above all other considerations, not only when it comes to how they are treated and the education they receive, but in how they can move on and find jobs after they graduate.
"He puts students at the center of the post-secondary education experience," Griffin said. "Much of from what I heard from John is the desire to address the needs of today's students. President Foster laid an incredible foundation of a student-centric, teaching and learning campus. I am confident that John will carry that forward."
Like Foster, the trustees said Marshall also was chosen because of his knowledge in the state's political landscape. Marshall ran the gubernatorial campaign for Bob Beauprez in 2005. Prior to that, he was senior policy advisor for former Gov. Bill Owens.
He also ran the congressional campaign for Greg Walcher in his bid for the 3rd Congressional District in 2004. From 2001 to 2003, he was assistant director of external and intergovernmental affairs for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources when Walcher was executive director of that agency.
Those political connections, however, aren't about politics, but the need to work with groups and individuals to create new partnerships to expand what the university can offer, such as it has already done with the health care industry.
"The economic growth and development side mixed with the commitment to students and, frankly, a willingness to take a little different look about how higher education does business, that's important," Griffin said. "The historic model of higher education has been called into question over the last year or so, and I would say that it's the board's vision to see how we can become more responsive to learners and a lot of things that we do on campus."