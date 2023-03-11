Colorado Mesa University officially broke ground on a new state-of-the-art theater Friday, marking the beginning of a project that will likely cost $50-55 million.
CMU President John Marshall praised the public support the project has gotten and said that the theater will be the only one of its kind between Salt Lake City and Denver.
The new theater will be built south of the hotel on Kennedy Avenue. Along with the stand-alone, modern theater, the project also entails renovations for the Moss Performing Arts Center, which includes the 50-year-old Robinson Theatre.
The university funded the majority of the project with the help of the State of Colorado. The Colorado Joint Budget Committee, the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis approved $39 million, and the university invested an additional $5 million. Fundraising efforts are needed to acquire the remaining $8 million, according to Marshall.
Doug and Jamee Simons announced that they plan to co-chair the fundraising campaign.
“We’re thrilled to co-chair the campaign to raise the rest of the money,” Doug Simons said Friday.
“This is a wonderful thing. Jamee and I met in the music and theater department in the ’70s’at CMU, so it’s a pleasure to see something like this happen. We’ve agreed to do this fundraising campaign, so if any of you have $8 million we’ll be happy to take that right now and wrap this up! But seriously, we’ll be at your doors to try to raise the remaining funds to make this a reality. We’re going to have a real diamond in our community. This theater is going to be a fantastic addition to the Western Slope.”
Mesa OutLoud!, a touring ensemble in CMU’s Department of Theatre Arts, performed a song to give Friday’s crowd “a sample of what’s to come with this new theater,” according to Mo LaMee, head of the Department of Theatre Arts at CMU.
“We’re just so excited,” LaMee said. “It’s going to be an amazing resource for our students and for our community. It’ll last decades into the future and will make a difference in the young people in our department, allowing them to experience art in the most transformational way.”
CMU also said in a press release that “a robust performing arts program and exceptional theater” will help increase both “the cultural and financial well-being of the surrounding region.”
The theater is estimated to be completed by fall 2024.
“Even though I won’t be here when it opens, I am excited for the publicity the new theater will bring to the school,” said Ian Rowzee, a CMU theater student.
“It will give the opportunity for students to explore the arts to future CMU students, as well as community members of the Grand Valley.”