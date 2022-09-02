Colorado Mesa University student Olivia Pulford, the head chair of the CMU Business Closet Committee, holds a pair of scissors at the ribbon cutting for the new Business Closet at the Davis School of Business on Thursday. It will be a resource for CMU students needing business clothes for interviews, internships or professional presentations.
Colorado Mesa University unveiled its new Business Closet on Thursday. It will be a resource for CMU students needing business clothes for interviews, internships and professional presentations.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Colorado Mesa University John Marshall speaks at ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new CMU Business Closet outside of the Davis School of Business on Thursday.
Colorado Mesa University student Olivia Pulford, the chair of the CMU Business Closet Committee, speaks Thursday outside of the Davis School of Business.
Colorado Mesa University Student Body President Cy Shimanura speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Business Closet outside the Davis School of Business on Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony — or, in this case, a shoelace-cutting ceremony — commemorated the opening of Colorado Mesa University’s newest student resource Thursday morning.
Outside of the Davis School of Business, students, faculty, CMU President John Marshall, members of the Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita and Western Colorado Latino chambers and representatives of local companies gathered to celebrate the CMU Business Closet, a student-led initiative in which students can get business clothes for interviews, internships and presentations.
The initiative has been spearheaded by student Olivia Pulford, the head chair of the newly formed Business Closet Committee. At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, she acknowledged CMU Accounting Club President LeighAnn Norton as the “visionary” behind the idea. She also thanked two advisors to the committee: Director of Career Services Sadye Saad and Admission Counselor Stephanie Parsons.
“While LeighAnn can’t be with us today, I hope she’s proudly watching her remarkable idea come to life and become a physical location and functioning operation,” Pulford said.
“Beyond helping students by providing professional attire and hoping they connect with local businesses and strengthen the community, LeighAnn has already changed the CMU community.
“All of the operations for the Business Closet are student-led by the Business Closet Committee, where our mission is that students from all fields will participate and be in a community where they know they belong and know they’re helping others at the same time.”
Donations from the community totaling $10,000 helped the Business Closet come to fruition.
“(It took) talking to a lot of people and a lot of networking, which was super fun,” Pulford said. “Just having a community that will back us has been a big thing that’s made this a lot easier than what I could have ever imagined.”
Pulford joined the initiative this spring and was relentless in her efforts to have the Business Closet opened for the fall semester, partially because she’s set to soon study abroad in Japan and wanted the resource to be in place for students by the time she left.
“My main goal was to get it launched by the fall so that fall graduates and spring graduates could have access to this attire,” she said. “Now, I’m lucky enough to have a committee that’s going to take over in my place so I can take that journey.”
After the Business Closet’s launch, CMU hosted its Maverick Job Fair, in which more than 75 businesses recruited students for jobs, both for now and for when they graduate from college.