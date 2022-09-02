A ribbon-cutting ceremony — or, in this case, a shoelace-cutting ceremony — commemorated the opening of Colorado Mesa University’s newest student resource Thursday morning.

Outside of the Davis School of Business, students, faculty, CMU President John Marshall, members of the Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita and Western Colorado Latino chambers and representatives of local companies gathered to celebrate the CMU Business Closet, a student-led initiative in which students can get business clothes for interviews, internships and presentations.