Colorado Mesa University celebrated its 98th birthday Monday by raising funds for 30 on-campus initiatives and programs.
The CMU Foundation spearheaded a fundraising effort through a 24-hour campaign called the Day of Giving. Each year, CMU faculty, staff, students, clubs, and academic and athletic programs compete to earn donor dollars to keep their club for organization thriving for another year, bringing awareness to the various programs available at the school.
This year, 1,245 donors donated $79,423 in total to 30 CMU causes — a $13,306 increase from last year’s Day of Giving.
”Our Day of Giving is important because it is the ideal time for students, alumni and community members to give that first gift to CMU,” said CMU Foundation Chief Operating Officer Tina Kleespies. “Together, we can accomplish bigger results, making a positive difference for CMU students. Gifts on our Day of Giving create friendly competition and provide opportunities for the individual causes to win up to $7,000 in challenges. This movement of many, not few, and its power comes from a shared vision to support CMU and show our Maverick pride.”
The Day of Giving also featured an in-person celebration on the university’s plaza that included a birthday cake, an oversized birthday card and a performance by the Rowdy Brass Band.
The final donation totals to various university causes and programs were as follows:
$1,205 for the purchase of 3D printers for the university library
$11,585 for the expansion of the CMU rodeo team’s facilities, which includes a $5,000 donation from Rocky Mountain Wireline Service
$2,045 for the Basinger Leadership Scholarship for LGBTQ+ students
$298 to send graphic design students to the Brand New Design Conference in Chicago this September
$175 for CMU Biology Department research
$650 for the Breaking Barriers TRIO Scholarship program, which helps students who are low-income, have a disability or are first-generation college students
$310 for the Clinical Education Preceptor Program to educate the next generation of physician assistant students
$640 for the Davis School of Business’ conversion of a classroom into a Financial Technology lab
$25 for the Digital Generation Research Lab
$6,855 for Engineers Without Borders, the school’s humanitarian engineering club that has formed a partnership with its sister village in Runashitu, Ecuador
$325 for Health Sciences student presentations at various events
$1,870 to stock the school’s on-campus food bank
$140 to help the CMU Outdoor Program become a Wilderness Medicine Provider
$434 for High Five a Mav, which provides scholarship support
$1,514 for the CMU Strength and Conditioning Department to replace old, worn and broken equipment
$915 for CMU’s math outreach programs
$22,829 to support CMU football players
$4,275 to send the CMU men’s basketball team on a trip to Europe this July
$4,560 for Mesa Motorsports’ Formula SAE program
$910 for scrubs for health care students at CMU’s Montrose campus
$6,585 for music scholarships
$110 for the Patti Milius Culinary Arts Scholarship for women enrolled in the Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) Culinary Arts Program
$1,315 to send Physician Assistant Student Society representatives to the American Academy of Physician Associates National Conference in Nashville
$431 for the Rowdy Performers Scholarship for students who don the school’s mascot costume
$1,310 for the CMU Theatre Department to buy headsets and batteries for wireless communication
$785 for the Healthy Cooking Initiative, in which CMU physician assistant students provide free monthly cooking classes for the community
$3,525 for the Veteran Students Ecotherapy Program
$535 for Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) to host student-focused and community events to engage underrepresented populations in STEM