Outside the slopeside condominium at Purgatory Resort, eight Colorado Mesa University cyclists headed out on a morning training ride, wearing colorful kits of maroon, white, yellow and black.
The eight women, a day earlier, had dominated their cross-country race at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at Purgatory Resort north of Durango.
Downstairs in the garage, a crew of volunteer bike mechanics swapped out gears and changed tires, prepping bikes for downhill races.
Coaches Patric Rostel and Brian Flaherty stood nearby, double-checking USA Cycling’s digital standings on their cell phones.
Upstairs, the condo’s large kitchen table was surrounded by Mavericks — eating breakfast and trying to stay cool and calm as they prepped for another day defending CMU’s two consecutive mountain bike national championships.
In the kitchen, CMU Assistant Athletic Director Reese Kegans did dishes.
“Everything is in the job description, and I can do dishes,” Kegans said as he dried his dishpan hands, cheered on by the CMU cyclists.
“I can get groceries the night before in Durango (25 miles away) and I can do the dishes so the athletes can be athletes and the coaches can be coaches,” said Kegans, who oversees club sports at Colorado Mesa.
He said providing more staff and volunteer support for the cyclists at the national championships is part of the overall advancement of CMU cycling — a progression noted in the greater bike racing world.
A volunteer doctor was among the support staff last weekend at the nationals.
CYCLING SUPPORT
“Financially, we’re able to do this because of our supporters,” Kegans said, pointing to sponsor names on team clothing — DT Swiss and RockyMounts. “We are a reflection of the support we get and the alumni who help and give back.”
As a club-level sport at CMU, cycling is picking up institutional financial support as it continues to add national championships (team and individual) and continues to grow, he said.
This year there are 60 students in the CMU cycling program.
“We’re at … three scholarships out of the 12 (possible),” Kegans said. “We’re allowed to give out 12 (scholarships) in USA Cycling.”
Currently the CMU scholarships are divided into smaller grants across more athletes, he said, adding that the CMU staff has to work closely with their professional riders to balance financial needs all around.
“I would say roughly one-third of our team is professional riders,” Kegans said. “That’s the difference as a non-NCAA sport.”
The cyclists with pro ties can receive equipment, including bicycles, from their professional teams.
More importantly, Kegans said, is the outlook for future full scholarships.
“It was humbling to see that cycling and rodeo are included in that full-scholarship drive (at CMU) with the other sports,” he said. “At some point, we will have 12 (cycling) scholarships.”
Nationally, private colleges tend to offer more cycling scholarship opportunities than state-affiliated or public schools because of different rules regarding gifting, endowments and scholarships.
Marian University in Indianapolis, for example, is a private school and powerhouse in collegiate cycling as is Lees-McRae College of Banner Elk, N.C.
GROWING TEAM
“For us, it’s a reflection, too, of the other riders,” Kegans said. “Look at how many non-competitors from CMU who are here (at Purgatory).”
The team qualified 12 women and 10 men for the annual USA Cycling nationals championships.
The rest of the team showed up to cheer.
“I think maybe two people didn’t come down here because they are competing in a different race,” Kegans said. “But every other student on our team came to support the riders here.”
Many were scattered along the expansive cross-country course, cheering on their teammates.
Others convened to cheer in the finish area at the base of the ski area.
Some assisted the coaches in the feed zone where they provided drinks and fuel for the endurance cyclists.
“I believe after last semester, we’re seeing a 3.40 or 3.50 cumulative GPA (grade-point average) with all 60 kids (in the program),” Kegans said, citing the relentless efforts of coaches Rostel and Flaherty for the elevation of the CMU program to the elite, national level.
“Our coaches, I think, are the best in the country,” he said, adding that their longevity has produced a stability that appeals to young cyclists who are balancing college classes, pro racing and college racing.
He said their ability to recruit and develop multi-discipline cyclists is a big key to the CMU success.
VERSATILE CHAMPION
“CMU played a big role in the development of my versatility in cycling,” said Torbjorn Roed, who capped his career by winning the cross country and short track national titles at Purgatory.
“They … were supportive of my goals and open to letting new riders try different disciplines,” said Roed, who also excels in cyclocross and road racing.
“They have a really good support crew around every discipline, and without the loaner track bike, I would have never tried track cycling.”
Roed said CMU also allowed him to “combine international racing with collegiate, which is very helpful when it comes to travel and missing class.”
Ruby Ryan of New Zealand agreed.
A runner-up to teammate Madigan Munro in the women’s cross-country race at nationals, Ryan said collegiate bike racing at Colorado Mesa opened new doors for her.
“I definitely wanted to continue studying and riding my bike. And that’s not really possible in New Zealand,” Ryan said.. “So I had an opportunity to do both in America.”
She said she was aware of CMU because of the school’s previous results and of the performances of CMU alumni at world championships and national championships.
Kegans said one of those trail blazers for CMU is Gwendalyn Gibson, a top professional cyclist and member of the U.S. mountain bike team for World Cup and World Championships.
“Gwendalyn comes back to help as a volunteer coach,” Kegans said. “She’s helping the girls that are racing now.”
RACING MENU
CMU also offered another tasty treat for the cyclists who qualified for the national championships at Purgatory Resort.
“This is the first year we’ve had a chef from WCCC come to nationals,” Kegans said. Previously, coaches and riders would cook for the team at big events.
This year, culinary instructor/chef Steve Gould traveled with the team to prepare meals at the team condos at Purgatory.
“I was talking with Patric and Brian, and I said, ‘You need me,’ ” said Gould, a longtime cyclist who teaches at Western Colorado Community College and is a chef in the Devil’s Kitchen restaurant at the Hotel Maverick.
“So I got on the team and came down here,” he said. “I love cooking for the team.”
Their preferred choices are basic, he said, “potatoes, rice, lean proteins, lots of veggies, lots of green salads and lots of fluids.”
He was most impressed by how much the cyclists eat.
“When you see them load up their plates, it’s amazing,” said the happy chef who, ironically, is a graduate of Fort Lewis College, CMU’s main cycling rival.
“Some of our riders are students in his class,” said Kegans. “They were going to have to miss the final (to attend the nationals). So we said, ‘You can do your final here. You’re preparing a dessert for the team.
“You know, it’s a live setting; these are your tools; these are your limitations; these are your ingredients — make dessert.”