Colorado Mesa University cyclists completed a post-graduate course in professional bicycle racing recently at the Redlands Classic stage race in Southern California.
The CMU cycling team was the first college squad ever invited to the longest running invitational stage race in the United States.
“The Redlands Classic was a lot different than the college races where we have been one of the most dominant teams,” said CMU cyclist Vaughn Veenendaal. “It was way harder than the college races — you have to be mentally focused and then stay locked in.”
He said the racing around the Redlands, California, area — five stages — provided invaluable experience for the collegians.
“The size of the field was one of the biggest adjustments,” Veenendaal said, explaining that the professional peloton at the Redlands Classic numbered 160 to 180 riders. College races often feature less than half that.
The strength and depth of the pro teams also was enlightening, according to Veenendaal.
“Everybody there is capable of doing well,” he said, recalling the challenge of holding pace and position.
Add one more huge difference: “Professional racing is a lot more aggressive than college racing,” he said.
The Redlands Classic opened this year with a 60-mile circuit race for men (42 miles for women), followed by a 90-mile road race in stage 2 (62 miles for women).
Time trials and criterium racing followed IN stages 3 and 4.
UNIQUE HISTORY
The five-stage event, started right after the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, concluded with another 90-mile road race for the men (70 miles for women).
“It was a shock to the system, a reminder of how many good riders there are,” said Ian Anderson, a CMU senior from San Antonio, Texas.
“Our individual races are not as long as some of the stages (at the Redlands Classic),” he said.
An experienced junior racer at the national level before enrolling at Colorado Mesa, Anderson said at the Redlands Classic he was reminded of the significant training differences for professional cyclists and college student-cyclists.
“You realize how much work it takes,” he said.
Anderson, set to graduate with a degree in physics this spring, said riding in the professional peloton helped the CMU riders learn the value of staying close to teammates to communicate better and help each other.
“The main thing we learned is to try to organize better with each other (in the peloton),” Anderson said, adding they were proud that all the CMU cyclists were able to complete the entire stage race in Southern California.
“I think overall, while we had mixed results, we accomplished our objective,” said Patric Rostel, the director and longtime coach of the Colorado Mesa cycling program. “We wanted to get in some racing and learn.”
He said the large peloton with such fast racing was a first for many of the 14 CMU cyclists who made the long road trip to Redlands, California.
“This was something totally different than what we’re used to,” he said, adding that they learned individually and collectively at the pro stage races.
The Redlands Classic field included a wide selection of top road pros, former World Tour riders and rising stars, along with riders from Colorado Mesa.
“Everyone made it through to the last day, which is hard in stage racing,” Rostel said. “We all learned a lot, and it was good preparation for what we have coming up.”
The CMU cyclists are targeting the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals in Albuquerque on May 5-7.
He said the ability to watch the professional teams operate on and off the bike offered insights that the Mavericks can use at the collegiate championships.
“We can cherry-pick ideas,” Rostel said. “We can put that in our own racing.”
Rostel, grateful for the invitation to the Redlands Classic, said making the trip to the prestigious professional bike race is the next step in the evolution of collegiate cycling.
TEAMWORK
“It also taught us about team camaraderie,” said Veenendaal, a CMU freshman from Boulder. “Racing together for five days in a row, you learn each others’ strengths and weaknesses.”
Plus, he said, you learn who to work better as a team.
“We are super-grateful to get to do the race,” he said. Veenendaal said that one of the unique highlights of the Redlands Classic is that the cyclists stay with host families in the Redlands, Calif., area.
“We stayed with Tyler Thorp’s family. He’s local to Redlands,” Veenendaal said of his teammate, a CMU junior business major.
“That was really nice. We could ride from the house to our races,” he said.
The tradition of host families at the Redlands Classic was born of necessity when cycling enthusiasts proposed a Redlands-based stage race capitalizing on the energy and momentum of the 1984 Olympic Games when Americans Alexi Grewal and Connie Carpenter won road-race gold.
Redlands lacked sufficient lodging to host a big professional bicycle race, so organizers launched the host family program.
“We also did a group ride sponsored by a local bike shop,” Veenendaal said. The CMU cyclists were joined by scores of community riders, including many who participated in the amateur races held in conjunction with the Redlands Classic.
“That was really fun” Veenendaal said. “For some of them, this was the highlight of their year.”
Veenendaal, who competed in road and cyclocross events in Europe last year, said the experience the CMU cyclists gained at the professional races was more than memorable.
“It was the best week of training I’ve had this year,” said CMU’s Anderson. “Being able to compete at Redlands should set us up for good results at (college) nationals.”