The Colorado Mesa University cycling team wrapped up the racing season by winning the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals in Albuquerque on Sunday.
Led by women’s overall (omnium) runner-up Olivia Cummins and men’s omnium runner-up Ian Anderson, the Mavericks added the national road title to the mountain bike and track championships from earlier this season and won their third consecutive overall national title.
Totaling points from the men’s and women’s team time trial, road race and criterium, Colorado Mesa won with 444 points at the three-day championships.
Milligan University of Tennessee, paced by women’s omnium winner Megan Jastrab, finished second with 404 points.
CMU rivals Fort Lewis College of Durango and Marian University of Indianapolis tied for third place at the 2023 collegiate road nationals.
“Overall, the team was awesome,” said Patric Rostel, director/coach of CMU cycling. “We were kind of unlucky in some of the races with a lot of second places. We always like to win races. So overall, we are happy, but it stings a little.”
Rostel said bicycle racing is often 50 percent what you do to prepare, 25 percent is the race and 25 percent is luck.
“Sometimes, luck’s the difference,” he said.
Anderson, a CMU senior from San Antonio, finished second in the men’s road race Saturday. He added a fifth place Sunday in the men’s criterium.
Anderson had opened the national championships helping the CMU men’s time trial team to a third-place finish behind winner Milligan and runner-up Marian University.
Serbian cyclist Dusan Kalaba of Midwestern State (Texas) was the men’s omnium winner, edging CMU’s Anderson 148 points to 141.
Lance Abshire of Colorado Mesa finished seventh overall among the men in the top collegiate division.
Kellen Caldwell of Fort Lewis was the winner in the men’s road race.
Cummins led the CMU women, who placed three riders among the top eight in the omnium standings.
Cummins (second) was joined by teammates Kate Seiler (sixth) and Chloe Fraser (eighth).
Milligan’s Jastrab, one of the most successful college cyclists of the current era, won the women’s omnium in dominating fashion.
Originally from Apple Valley, Calif., Jastrab won the road race, defending her national title, and she also won the criterium Sunday — her ninth individual national title as a collegiate cyclist.
Jastrab is a World Tour team cyclist who won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in track racing. She’s also a full-time college student with a double major at Milligan.
Jastrab also helped Milligan to third place in the women’s team time trial, an event won by Fort Lewis with CMU second (Natalie Mitchell, Seiler, Fraser and Cummins).
In the men’s road race, Anderson’s second place was backed by teammates Iver Skaarseth in eighth, Oliver Boyd in 14th, Lance Abshire in 25th and Brockton Smith in 28th.
Abshire went on to finish third in the criterium.
“Today in the criterium, the ladies and guys showed why we’re one of the strongest teams out there,” Rostel said, adding he was pleased with their execution in the hectic criterium events.
In the women’s crit, CMU cyclists finished third (Cummins), fifth (Fraser) and sixth (Seiler).
He said the CMU cyclists delivered a strong ride Sunday, giving the Mavericks the critical points needed to secure the national title.
“This will keep us hungry for next year,” Rostel said.