CMU cycling

The Colorado Mesa cycling team won the USA Cycling national road championship over the weekend and won its third straight overall national championship.

 Courtesy COLORADO MESA ATHLETICS

The Colorado Mesa University cycling team wrapped up the racing season by winning the USA Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals in Albuquerque on Sunday.

Led by women’s overall (omnium) runner-up Olivia Cummins and men’s omnium runner-up Ian Anderson, the Mavericks added the national road title to the mountain bike and track championships from earlier this season and won their third consecutive overall national title.

