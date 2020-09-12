Colorado Mesa University is adopting an old testing method to ramp up COVID-19 tracking.
By integrating loop-mediated isothermal amplification testing, or LAMP, health experts can have significantly faster turnaround for test results, which can expedite contact tracing and prevent an outbreak. LAMP, which tests saliva, requires less equipment than the standard nostril swab tests, or polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — tests, and results can come back as soon as 32 minutes as opposed to two or three days.
“If we’ve learned anything from combating this virus, it’s that time is of the essence,” said Amy Bronson, director of the Physician Assistant Program at CMU.
LAMP was first devised by Japanese scientists at the turn of the century and was published in a 2000 edition of the scientific journal “Nucleic Acids Research.” The method has had a wide range of uses, but recently has been applied to COVID-19.
When one arrives at the drive-thru CMU testing site — two lanes with an enclosed area between them — on the southwest side of campus, fourth-year nursing students will give them a small tube to spit into.
When the students collect eight to 10 tubes, they’ll put them on a tray and run it to the enclosed area where the samples are stored. The tubes are then heated to kill or, as Bronson says, “deactivate” the virus, and is then immediately stored in an ice bath.
Those samples are then taken into a lab in the nearby Wubben Hall where they’re run through a thermal cycler/PCR machine. They’re essentially testing on the cadavers of the virus, which allows biologists to operate without fear of catching the virus. The samples are distributed into two tubes — one for human DNA and one for COVID-19. They go in holding pink liquid and will come out as either pink or yellow.
Pink indicates that whatever was being tested is negative, yellow indicates positive.
“So a yellow-yellow result means that this person is indeed human and that they have COVID-19. Yellow-pink means they are human and do not have COVID-19,” said Megan Sherbenou, an assistant biology professor. “This is really amazing science to me.”
In a six-hour period, about 50 tests can be processed, Sherbenou added. But this isn’t a permanent shift away from the PCR tests.
The LAMP tests are being compared with the reliable PCR tests to ensure validity, but the latter takes between two to three days for results.
“The LAMP test is currently approved for detection testing and will be the primary tool utilized for ongoing testing on campus,” said CMU spokesperson David Ludlam.
Once kinks are worked out, CMU hopes to be able to move the equipment into a van for mobile testing.
If this proves to be an effective method, there’s also a possibility that it’s adopted in public schools.
“Our goal is always to keep our schools open,” said Brian Hill, assistant superintendent at School District 51. “That relies on quick test results, and we’re looking for ways to get those reliably.”